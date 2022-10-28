Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,242 in the last 365 days.

InfoReach Integrates with MexDer the Mexican Derivatives Exchange Market

Global Provider of Electronic Trading Technology to Provide Market Data and Execution

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoReach, Inc. a global provider of high-performance electronic trading technology for capital markets, announced today it will provide market data and execution for MexDer, the derivatives exchange for Mexican financial benchmarks. This integration will enable MexDer, a subsidiary of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), one of the largest stock exchanges in Latin America with a 127-year history to tap into new markets. All MexDer listed derivatives products are central counterparty (CCP) cleared by the nationally rated, triple A Mexican derivatives clearinghouse ASIGNA.

Request a Demo

"As a part of InfoReach's expansion of its Trade Management System for LATAM broker-dealers we are pleased to integrate with a complete set of order types supported by MexDer." said Allen Zaydlin, CEO, of InfoReach.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with InfoReach for market data and execution," said José Miguel De Dios, CEO, MexDer. "This will provide us with the synergies needed to expand our reach into other markets and provide exceptional value to our clients."

Request a Demo

About InfoReach:

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach's team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. InfoReach tailors the buy-side and sell-side client systems to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to provide unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 25 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and a global connectivity network. InfoReach is a privately held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Amsterdam, and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com Follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog for informational content.

About MexDer:

MexDer is the derivatives subsidiary of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), the financial exchange operator in Mexico that operates full-service cash and derivatives exchanges, with equities and fixed income securities listings. A self-regulated entity, MexDer along with Asigna, its triple-A rated clearinghouse, offers liquid, transparent Mexican benchmark products based on interest rates, foreign exchange, and stock indexes. For more information, visit www.mexder.com.mx

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inforeach-integrates-with-mexder-the-mexican-derivatives-exchange-market-301662697.html

SOURCE InfoReach, Inc.

You just read:

InfoReach Integrates with MexDer the Mexican Derivatives Exchange Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.