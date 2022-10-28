Submit Release
Enovis to Participate in Investor Conferences in November


Wilmington, DE, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation ENOV, an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in November.

On Tuesday, November 8, Chris Hix, CFO, and Ben Berry, incoming CFO, will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

On Tuesday, November 29, Matt Trerotola, CEO, and Ben Berry, incoming CFO, will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HEALTHCONx virtual conference.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation ENOV is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company's extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Derek Leckow
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-302-252-9159
investorrelations@enovis.com

***

Source: Enovis Corporation



