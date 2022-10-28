Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,368 in the last 365 days.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Net Income and Results of Operations

/EIN News/ -- DUNMORE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $5.4 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.31 per share for the same period of 2021. Higher non-interest expense, coupled with an increase in the provision for loan and lease losses, were the primary factors leading to the reduction in third quarter 2022 earnings. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in net interest income and non-interest income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $15.5 million, or $0.79 per basic and diluted share, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 10.8%, from $17.4 million, or $0.86 per basic or diluted share, for the same nine months of 2021. The reduction in earnings comparing the year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021 was due primarily to increases in non-interest expense and the provision for loan and lease losses coupled with a decrease in non-interest income, which were partially mitigated by an increase in net interest income.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the annualized return on average assets was 1.26% and 1.24%, respectively, compared to 1.58% and 1.52%, respectively, for the same periods of 2021. The annualized return on average equity was 16.95% and 15.04%, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 15.61% and 14.76% for the respective periods of 2021. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.090 per share for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.240 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a 20.0% and 23.1% increase, respectively, compared to $0.075 per share and $0.195 per share for the third quarter and year-to-date period of 2021. 

Third quarter 2022 results as compared to the third quarter of 2021: 

  • Third quarter net income was $5.4 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.31 per share for the third quarter of 2021;
  • Yield on earning assets (FTE) increased 24 basis points to 3.87% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.63% for the same quarter of 2021, and improved 29 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.58% for the second quarter of 2022;
  • Cost of funds increased 36 basis points to 0.59% from 0.23% comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, and increased 37 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.22% for the second quarter of 2022;
  • Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 3 basis points to 3.43% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.46% for the same period of 2021, but widened 1 basis point on a linked-quarter basis from 3.42% for the second quarter of 2022;
  • Efficiency ratio was 54.88% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 51.32% for the third quarter of 2021. 

Summary financial position at September 30, 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021:

  • Total assets increased $40.2 million, or 2.4%, to $1.705 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021;
  • Net loans and leases increased $130.4 million, or 13.5%, to $1.097 billion at September 30, 2022 from $976.0 million at December 31, 2021;
  • Total deposits increased $47.6 million, or 3.3% to $1.503 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021;
  • Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.25% at September 30, 2022 from 0.39% at December 31, 2021;
  • The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 14.16% and 9.38%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

"FNCB's continued success reflects our ongoing efforts to execute on our strategic initiatives focused on adding quality earning assets and enhancing net interest income and non-interest revenue streams," said FNCB President and CEO, Gerard A. Champi. "We continued to experience strong loan growth through the third quarter of 2022 as the new commercial equipment financing product offerings continued to exceed expectations. Additionally, at the end of the third quarter we announced the acquisition of Chiaro Investment Services, LLC which combined with FNCB's Wealth Management team and is now operating under a new brand, 1st Investment Services. We are excited for this combination as we continue to deliver on our legacy of providing exceptional service to the clients while creating a meaningful impact to non-interest income. While the current economic environment may pose some challenges, we believe the strength of our balance sheet and asset quality positions will allow us to move forward and continue to create value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Champi.

Summary Results 

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $1.3 million, or 9.8%, to $14.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $13.0 million for the comparable period of 2021. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income primarily reflected an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $2.5 million or 18.2%, to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $13.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.2 million, or 191.9%, to $1.8 million from $0.6 million comparing the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income largely reflected higher volumes of earning assets, as total average earning assets increased $159.6 million, or 10.6%, to $1.659 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.500 billion for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $137.8 million, or 14.3%, to $1.103 billion for the third quarter of 2022 from $964.8 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand, FNCB's new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering and the acquisition of third-party originated loan pools. In addition, total securities averaged $552.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $111.6 million, or 25.3%, from $440.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the redeployment of excess liquidity in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Net interest income was also favorably impacted by an increase in the tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets of 24 basis points to 3.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.63% for the same three months of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 14 basis points to 2.66% for the third quarter of 2022 from 2.52% for the same quarter of 2021. In addition, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 2 basis points to 4.49% for the third quarter of 2022 from 4.47% for the same quarter of 2021, as the effects of the 300-basis point increase in the prime rate more than offset a $1.5 million reduction in net origination fees earned on forgiven PPP loans. The $1.2 million, or 191.9%, increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with higher funding costs. Interest-bearing liabilities averaged $1.249 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $158.7 million, or 14.5%, from $1.091 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Specifically, average borrowed funds increased $120.1 million, or 1152.2%, to $130.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in borrowed funds was entirely due to an increase in utilization of advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh. In addition, average interest-bearing deposits increased $38.6 million, or 3.6%, to $1.119 billion from $1.080 billion, comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $32.6 million, or 4.2%, to $807.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $774.9 million for the same quarter of 2021, while average savings accounts increased $16.7 million, or 12.9%, to $146.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $129.8 million for the comparable three months of 2021. Conversely, average time deposits decreased $10.7 million, or 6.1%, to $164.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $175.6 million for the same three months of 2021. Also factoring into the increase in interest expense was a 36-basis point increase in the cost of funds to 0.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 0.23% for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, the average rate paid for interest-bearing deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.36% for the third quarter of 2022 from 0.22% for the same period of 2021. In addition, the cost of average borrowed funds increased 76 basis points to 2.56% for the third quarter of 2022 from 1.80% for the same quarter of 2021. FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 3 basis points to 3.43% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.46% for the same quarter of 2021. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 12 basis points to 3.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.40% for the same three months of 2021. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected increases in funding costs, coupled with the decline in PPP loan origination fees recognized, comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin widened 1 basis points from 3.42%, while the net interest rate spread declined 8 basis points from 3.36%, for the second quarter of 2022. 

On a year-to-date basis, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 11.7%, to $41.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $36.9 million for the comparable period of 2021. The improvement in year-to-date tax-equivalent net interest income was due to an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $5.0 million, or 12.7%, partially offset by a $0.7 million, or 29.4%, increase in interest expense. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income largely reflected higher earning asset volumes, which were partially offset by lower earning asset yields. Earning assets averaged $1.615 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $212.8 million, or 15.2%, from $1.402 billion for the same period of 2021. Average loan balances increased $110.4 million, or 11.7%, to $1.057 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $946.7 million for the same nine months of 2021. Average total security balances increased $143.4 million, or 35.4%, to $548.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $405.3 million for the same period of 2021. The tax equivalent yield on average earning assets, on a year-to-date basis, decreased 8 basis points to 3.64% in 2022 from 3.72% in 2021. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan and investment portfolios decreased 11 basis points and 16 basis points, respectively, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Similar to the quarterly period, loan yields were impacted by a $2.9 million, or 75.1%, reduction in net loan origination fees recognized on the forgiveness of PPP loans to $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the same nine months of 2021. The $0.7 million, or 29.4%, increase in interest expense resulted primarily from an increase in average borrowed funds, partially offset by changes in funding costs. Borrowed funds averaged $97.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $87.3 million, or 842.9%, from $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total interest-bearing deposits increased $77.6 million, or 7.5%, to $1.111 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.033 billion for the same period of 2021. FNCB's total cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 0.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 0.29% for the same nine months of 2021. Despite the increase in overall funding costs, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points to 0.20% from 0.27%, respectively, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Specifically, comparing the year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021, the rates paid on time deposits, decreased 45 basis points, while the rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits increased by 2 basis points each. Additionally, the cost of borrowed funds decreased 16 basis points to 1.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 1.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. On a year-to-date basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 11 basis points to 3.40% in 2022 from 3.51% in 2021, while the tax-equivalent spread also compressed 11 basis points to 3.32% in 2022 from 3.43% in 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income increased $299 thousand, or 16.2%, to $2.1 million from $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, largely reflecting increases in deposit service charges, BOLI income, net gain on the sale of mortgages held for sale and other non-interest income, partially offset by decreases in net gains on equity securities. Deposit service charges increased $124 thousand, or 12.3%, to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. BOLI income increased $61 thousand, or 43.9%, to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 20, 2022 from $0.1 million for the same period of 2021, due to the purchase of additional BOLI policies earlier in 2022. Other non-interest income increased $143 thousand, or 54.8%, to $404 thousand, compared to $261 thousand for the same three months of 2021, which was primarily due to an increase in referral fees from loan swap transactions. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net gains on the sale of mortgages held for sale totaled $91 thousand, an increase of $50 thousand, or 121.9%, from $41 thousand recorded for the same quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by $70 thousand, or 44.9%, decline in net gains on equity securities to $86 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $156 thousand for the same three months of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income decreased $737 thousand, or 11.7%, to $5.6 million from $6.3 million for the same period of 2021 due primarily to an unfavorable change in the market value of equity securities, reductions in net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities and mortgage loans held for sale, and loan-related fees. Stock market volatility resulted in FNCB recording a net loss on equity securities of $121 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to a net gain on equity securities of $556 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Comparing the year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, due to changing market conditions, FNCB also experienced reductions in the net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities and mortgages held for sale, which decreased $248 thousand, or 116.4%, and $189 thousand, or 60.5%, respectively. Additionally, loan-related fees decreased $153 thousand, or 48.8%, to $161 thousand from $314 thousand comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which was largely due to a reduction in fees received on the servicing of loans under the Federal Reserve Bank's Main Street Lending Program. In addition, non-interest income for the nine-month period of 2021 included non-recurring income of $426 thousand from a bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim. These decreases in non-interest income were partially offset by a $409 thousand, or 14.4%, increase in deposit service charges, to $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $2.8 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 20.4%, to $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, the provision for off-balance sheet commitments, professional fees and other non-interest expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $559 thousand, or 13.9%, to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $4.0 million for the same quarter of 2021, which primarily reflected additional personnel costs associated with the 1st Equipment Finance team of lending professionals. During the third quarter of 2022, FNCB recorded a provision for off-balance sheet commitments of $338 thousand, an increase of $423 thousand, or 497.6%, compared to a credit for off-balance sheet commitments of $85 thousand for the respective quarter of 2021, which primarily reflected high volumes of commercial construction commitments. Professional fees increased $144 thousand, or 94.1%, to $297 thousand from $153 thousand comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Comparing the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, other operating expenses increased $167 thousand, or 26.1%, which was largely due to increases in correspondent bank charges and servicing costs associated with purchased loan pools. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense increased $3.9 million or 17.9%, to $25.8 million compared to $21.9 million for the same nine- month period of 2021, primarily due to similar increases experienced for the quarterly period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.0 million, or 16.6%, to $13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for off-balance sheet commitments increased $674 thousand, or 316.4%, to $461 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a credit of $213 thousand recorded for the same nine-month period of 2021. Professional fees increased $313 thousand, or 59.7%, to $837 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $534 thousand for the same nine months of 2021, while other operating expenses increased $228 thousand, or 12.3%, to $2.1 million from $1.8 million, respectively, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Additionally, for the year-to-date period, data processing expense increased $381 thousand, or 14.3%, to $3.0 million in 2022 from $2.6 million in 2021, which was largely due to additional costs associated with the new retail mortgage and commercial lending platforms.

Asset Quality

FNCB's asset quality remained favorable through third quarter 2022, as total non-performing loans decreased $1.7 million, or 27.9%, to $4.7 million at September 30, 2022, representing 0.25% of total loans and leases, gross at September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans and leases, gross at December 31, 2021. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $1.7 million, or 39.0%, from $4.6 million, or 0.47% of total loans, gross, at September 30, 2021. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans, gross) decreased to 0.43% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2021, and 0.61% at September 30, 2021. FNCB recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $513 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a release of reserves of $513 thousand for the same quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan and lease losses totaled $1.3 million compared to a release of reserves of $172 thousand for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $13.8 million, or 1.24% of total loans and leases, gross, at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases, gross, at December 31, 2021 and $12.0 million, or 1.25% of total loans and leases, gross, at September 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $40.2 million, or 2.4%, to $1.705 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of ALLL, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale debt securities. Loans and leases, net of the allowance for loan and lease losses, increased $130.4 million, or 13.5%, to $1.097 billion at September 30, 2022 from $967.0 million at December 31, 2021. Increases were experienced across all loan categories, which reflected originations from the new commercial equipment financing product offerings, strong organic loan demand and the purchase of third-party originated loans and loan pools. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $64.9 million, or 65.5%, to $34.1 million at September 30, 2022 from $99.0 million at December 31, 2021. Available-for-sale debt securities decreased $50.1 million, or 9.6%, to $472.5 million at September 30, 2022 from $522.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $47.6 million, or 3.3%, to $1.503 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021. Total borrowed funds increased $45.7 million to $76.0 million at September 30, 2022 from $30.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was entirely due to increased utilization of advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh. 

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $50.9 million, or 31.3%, to $111.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $162.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in capital was primarily due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $52.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.3 million at December 31, 2021. This $58.4 million reduction was related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, due to the dramatic increase in market interest rates. Also impacting capital was net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $15.5 million, partially offset by $3.6 million utilized for the repurchase of common shares under a board authorized stock repurchase program and $4.7 million in dividends declared and paid for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Tangible book value was $5.67 per share at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.13 per share at December 31, 2021, reflecting the reduction in fair value of available-for-sale securities. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 14.16% and 9.38%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 112 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James M. Bone, Jr., CPA
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
FNCB Bank
(570) 348-6419
james.bone@fncb.com

FNCB may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in our reports to shareholders, and in our other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCB’s financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the effect of the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on FNCB and its customers, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States, related to the economy, overall financial stability and the global supply chain; the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to control its spread; government intervention in the U.S. financial system including the effects of recent rate actions taken by the Federal Open Market Committee, and legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; political instability; the ability of FNCB to manage credit risk; weakness in the economic environment, in general, and within FNCB’s market area; the deterioration of one or a few of the commercial real estate loans with relatively large balances contained in FNCB’s loan portfolio; greater risk of loan defaults and losses from concentration of loans held by FNCB, including those to insiders and related parties; if FNCB’s portfolio of loans to small and mid-sized community-based businesses increases its credit risk; if FNCB’s ALLL is not sufficient to absorb actual losses or if increases to the ALLL were required; FNCB is subject to interest-rate risk and any changes in interest rates could negatively impact net interest income or the fair value of FNCB's financial assets; if management concludes that the decline in value of any of FNCB’s investment securities is other-than-temporary could result in FNCB recording an impairment loss; if FNCB’s risk management framework is ineffective in mitigating risks or losses to FNCB; if FNCB is unable to successfully compete with others for business; a loss of depositor confidence resulting from changes in either FNCB’s financial condition or in the general banking industry; if FNCB is unable to retain or grow its core deposit base; inability or insufficient dividends from its subsidiary, FNCB Bank; if FNCB loses access to wholesale funding sources; interruptions or security breaches of FNCB’s information systems; any systems failures or interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems of third parties on which FNCB depends; security breaches; if FNCB’s information technology is unable to keep pace with growth or industry developments or if technological developments result in higher costs or less advantageous pricing; the loss of management and other key personnel; dependence on the use of data and modeling in both its management’s decision-making generally and in meeting regulatory expectations in particular; additional risk arising from new lines of business, products, product enhancements or services offered by FNCB; inaccuracy of appraisals and other valuation techniques FNCB uses in evaluating and monitoring loans secured by real property and other real estate owned; unsoundness of other financial institutions; damage to FNCB’s reputation; defending litigation and other actions; dependence on the accuracy and completeness of information about customers and counterparties; risks arising from future expansion or acquisition activity; environmental risks and associated costs on its foreclosed real estate assets; any remediation ordered, or adverse actions taken, by federal and state regulators, including requiring FNCB to act as a source of financial and managerial strength for the FNCB Bank in times of stress; costs arising from extensive government regulation, supervision and possible regulatory enforcement actions; new or changed legislation or regulation and regulatory initiatives; noncompliance and enforcement action with the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering statutes and regulations; failure to comply with numerous "fair and responsible banking" laws; any violation of laws regarding privacy, information security and protection of personal information or another incident involving personal, confidential or proprietary information of individuals; any rulemaking changes implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; inability to attract and retain its highest performing employees due to potential limitations on incentive compensation contained in proposed federal agency rulemaking; any future increases in FNCB Bank’s FDIC deposit insurance premiums and assessments; and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCB’s filings with the SEC.

FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 31, 2022.



FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data

    Sept 30,     June 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Per share data:                                        
Net income (fully diluted)   $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22     $ 0.20     $ 0.31  
Cash dividends declared   $ 0.090     $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.075  
Book value   $ 5.67     $ 6.38     $ 7.03     $ 8.13     $ 8.10  
Tangible book value   $ 5.67     $ 6.38     $ 7.03     $ 8.13     $ 8.10  
Market value:                                        
High   $ 8.65     $ 10.02     $ 10.15     $ 9.40     $ 8.35  
Low   $ 7.49     $ 7.36     $ 8.67     $ 8.21     $ 7.17  
Close   $ 7.51     $ 8.00     $ 9.49     $ 9.24     $ 8.23  
Common shares outstanding     19,680,474       19,675,557       19,683,671       19,989,875       19,985,837  
                                         
Selected ratios:                                        
Annualized return on average assets     1.26 %     1.37 %     1.08 %     0.94 %     1.58 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity     16.95 %     17.57 %     11.31 %     9.82 %     15.61 %
Efficiency ratio     54.88 %     53.35 %     58.12 %     61.75 %     51.32 %
Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank)     9.38 %     9.32 %     9.30 %     8.92 %     9.80 %
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank)     14.16 %     13.90 %     14.10 %     14.64 %     15.91 %
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets     7.44 %     7.80 %     9.54 %     9.61 %     10.14 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     3.87 %     3.58 %     3.45 %     3.41 %     3.63 %
Cost of funds     0.59 %     0.22 %     0.14 %     0.16 %     0.23 %
Net interest spread (FTE)     3.28 %     3.36 %     3.31 %     3.25 %     3.40 %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.43 %     3.42 %     3.35 %     3.29 %     3.46 %
Total delinquent loans/total loans     0.43 %     0.39 %     0.55 %     0.55 %     0.61 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.27 %     1.27 %     1.25 %
Non-performing loans/total loans     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.37 %     0.39 %     0.47 %
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs /average loans     0.03 %     (0.07 %)     0.02 %     (0.03 %)     (0.10 %)


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income

    Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2022     2021  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans and leases   $ 33,472     $ 30,724  
Interest and dividends on securities:                
Taxable     7,425       5,956  
Tax-exempt     1,961       1,519  
Dividends     353       176  
Total interest and dividends on securities     9,739       7,651  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     34       35  
Total interest income     43,245       38,410  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     1,671       2,098  
Interest on borrowed funds                
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     1,009       -  
Junior subordinated debentures     220       143  
Total interest on borrowed funds     1,229       143  
Total interest expense     2,900       2,241  
Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     40,345       36,169  
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     1,334       (172 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     39,011       36,341  
Non-interest income                
Deposit service charges     3,248       2,839  
Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities     (35 )     213  
Net (loss) gain on equity securities     (121 )     556  
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     123       312  
Loan-related fees     161       314  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     542       402  
Bank-owned life insurance settlement     -       426  
Merchant services revenue     544       453  
Other     1,126       810  
Total non-interest income     5,588       6,325  
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     13,758       11,796  
Occupancy expense     1,512       1,490  
Equipment expense     954       1,005  
Advertising expense     561       491  
Data processing expense     3,046       2,665  
Regulatory assessments     651       460  
Bank shares tax     1,091       1,009  
Professional fees     837       524  
Insurance expense     477       425  
Provision (credit) for off-balance sheet commitments     461       (213 )
Other operating expenses     2,460       2,245  
Total non-interest expense     25,808       21,897  
Income before income taxes     18,791       20,769  
Income tax expense     3,265       3,356  
Net income   $ 15,526     $ 17,413  
                 
Income per share                
Basic   $ 0.79     $ 0.86  
Diluted   $ 0.79     $ 0.86  
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.240     $ 0.195  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                
Basic     19,765,814       20,152,934  
Diluted     19,786,855       20,164,331  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income

    Three Months Ended  
    Sept 30,     June 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans and leases   $ 12,270     $ 11,100     $ 10,102     $ 10,325     $ 10,696  
Interest and dividends on securities                                        
Taxable     2,633       2,402       2,390       2,281       2,070  
Tax-exempt     691       658       612       567       517  
Dividends     163       112       78       63       55  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,487       3,172       3,080       2,911       2,642  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     19       8       7       53       31  
Total interest income     15,776       14,280       13,189       13,289       13,369  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits     1,001       346       324       410       582  
Interest on borrowed funds                                        
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     736       242       31       6       -  
Junior subordinated debentures     99       70       51       48       47  
Total interest on borrowed funds     835       312       82       54       47  
Total interest expense     1,836       658       406       464       629  
Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     13,940       13,622       12,783       12,825       12,740  
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     513       62       759       338       (513 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     13,427       13,560       12,024       12,487       13,253  
Non-interest income                                        
Deposit service charges     1,133       1,065       1,050       1,038       1,009  
Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities     -       (35 )     -       -       -  
Net (loss) gain on equity securities     86       (82 )     (125 )     145       156  
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     91       32       -       40       41  
Loan-related fees     54       50       57       76       77  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     200       197       145       139       139  
Merchant services revenue     173       172       199       140       159  
Other     404       258       464       365       261  
Total non-interest income     2,141       1,657       1,790       1,943       1,842  
Non-interest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     4,581       4,519       4,658       4,901       4,022  
Occupancy expense     517       447       548       549       450  
Equipment expense     314       316       324       333       319  
Advertising expense     202       227       132       221       160  
Data processing expense     974       1,009       1,063       1,024       961  
Regulatory assessments     230       196       225       149       160  
Bank shares tax     375       375       341       (34 )     352  
Professional fees     297       213       327       150       153  
Insurance expense     167       155       154       156       137  
Provision (credit) for off-balance sheet commitments     338       75       48       183       (85 )
Other operating expenses     1,037       700       724       1,540       701  
Total non-interest expense     9,032       8,232       8,544       9,172       7,500  
Income before income taxes     6,536       6,985       5,270       5,258       7,595  
Income tax expense     1,101       1,247       917       1,300       1,244  
Net income   $ 5,435     $ 5,738     $ 4,353     $ 3,958     $ 6,351  
                                         
Income per share                                        
Basic   $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22     $ 0.20     $ 0.31  
Diluted   $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22     $ 0.20     $ 0.31  
                                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.090     $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.075  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     19,687,766       19,677,109       19,935,288       19,988,272       19,997,021  
Diluted     19,697,047       19,694,125       19,972,113       20,015,776       20,009,387  



FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

    Sept 30,     June 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
(in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents:                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 29,231     $ 23,355     $ 19,383     $ 16,651     $ 24,612  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     4,896       4,037       4,719       82,369       149,581  
Total cash and cash equivalents     34,127       27,392       24,102       99,020       174,193  
Available-for-sale debt securities     472,451       495,604       514,133       522,566       470,323  
Equity securities, at fair value     5,496       5,307       5,018       4,922       4,777  
Restricted stock, at cost     4,838       5,787       4,020       1,911       1,826  
Loans held for sale     248       667       -       -       491  
Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income     1,111,230       1,088,748       1,036,400       979,439       958,408  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (13,819 )     (13,381 )     (13,129 )     (12,416 )     (12,018 )
Net loans and leases     1,097,411       1,075,367       1,023,271       967,023       946,390  
Bank premises and equipment, net     15,526       15,619       15,895       16,082       17,269  
Accrued interest receivable     5,629       5,103       4,870       4,643       4,593  
Bank-owned life insurance     37,036       36,836       36,639       33,494       33,355  
Other assets     31,754       25,403       21,602       14,662       12,674  
Total assets   $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085     $ 1,649,550     $ 1,664,323     $ 1,665,891  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits:                                        
Demand (non-interest-bearing)   $ 320,879     $ 317,725     $ 317,541     $ 320,089     $ 321,952  
Interest-bearing     1,181,747       1,109,219       1,094,052       1,134,939       1,160,114  
Total deposits     1,502,626       1,426,944       1,411,593       1,455,028       1,482,066  
Borrowed funds     76,010       128,360       87,260       30,310       10,310  
Accrued interest payable     101       85       57       49       56  
Other liabilities     14,187       12,184       12,251       16,479       11,509  
Total liabilities     1,592,924       1,567,573       1,511,161       1,501,866       1,503,941  
                                         
Shareholders' equity                                        
Preferred stock     -       -       -       -       -  
Common stock     24,600       24,594       24,604       24,987       24,982  
Additional paid-in capital     77,381       77,233       77,642       80,128       80,000  
Retained earnings     61,737       58,085       53,834       50,990       48,541  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (52,126 )     (34,400 )     (17,691 )     6,352       8,427  
Total shareholders' equity     111,592       125,512       138,389       162,457       161,950  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085     $ 1,649,550     $ 1,664,323     $ 1,665,891  



FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income

    Three Months Ended  
    Sept 30,     June 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
(dollars in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Interest income                                        
Loans:                                        
Loans - taxable   $ 11,870     $ 10,743     $ 9,755     $ 9,983     $ 10,364  
Loans - tax-free     506       452       439       433       420  
Total loans     12,376       11,195       10,194       10,416       10,784  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     2,796       2,514       2,468       2,344       2,125  
Securities, tax-free     875       833       775       719       654  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,671       3,347       3,243       3,063       2,779  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     19       8       7       53       31  
Total interest income     16,066       14,550       13,444       13,532       13,594  
Interest expense                                        
Deposits     1,001       346       324       410       582  
Borrowed funds     835       312       82       54       47  
Total interest expense     1,836       658       406       464       629  
Net interest income   $ 14,230     $ 13,892     $ 13,038     $ 13,068     $ 12,965  
                                         
Average balances                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans:                                        
Loans - taxable   $ 1,045,474     $ 1,013,899     $ 946,201     $ 915,693     $ 921,648  
Loans - tax-free     57,099       53,471       54,096       45,920       43,091  
Total loans     1,102,573       1,067,370       1,000,297       961,613       964,739  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     438,339       442,998       437,955       409,210       357,684  
Securities, tax-free     113,629       109,948       103,086       92,685       82,706  
Total securities     551,968       552,946       541,041       501,895       440,390  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     4,634       4,488       17,464       125,609       94,434  
Total interest-earning assets     1,659,175       1,624,804       1,558,802       1,589,117       1,499,563  
Non-earning assets     51,847       55,303       78,394       91,968       105,912  
Total assets   $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107     $ 1,637,196     $ 1,681,085     $ 1,593,014  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Deposits   $ 1,118,909     $ 1,101,947     $ 1,111,671     $ 1,163,920     $ 1,080,312  
Borrowed funds     130,481       113,932       47,346       17,810       10,419  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,249,390       1,215,879       1,159,017       1,181,100       1,090,731  
Demand deposits     318,656       319,505       308,830       322,536       325,571  
Other liabilities     15,742       13,730       13,234       15,846       15,258  
Shareholders' equity     127,234       130,993       156,115       161,603       161,454  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107     $ 1,637,196     $ 1,681,085     $ 1,593,014  
                                         
Yield/Cost                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans:                                        
Interest and fees on loans - taxable     4.54 %     4.24 %     4.12 %     4.36 %     4.50 %
Interest and fees on loans - tax-free     3.54 %     3.38 %     3.25 %     3.77 %     3.90 %
Total loans     4.49 %     4.20 %     4.08 %     4.33 %     4.47 %
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     2.55 %     2.27 %     2.25 %     2.29 %     2.38 %
Securities, tax-free     3.08 %     3.03 %     3.01 %     3.10 %     3.16 %
Total securities     2.66 %     2.42 %     2.40 %     2.44 %     2.52 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     1.64 %     0.71 %     0.16 %     0.17 %     0.13 %
Total earning assets     3.87 %     3.58 %     3.45 %     3.41 %     3.63 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest on deposits     0.36 %     0.13 %     0.12 %     0.14 %     0.22 %
Interest on borrowed funds     2.56 %     1.10 %     0.69 %     1.21 %     1.80 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.59 %     0.22 %     0.14 %     0.16 %     0.23 %
Net interest spread     3.28 %     3.36 %     3.31 %     3.25 %     3.40 %
Net interest margin     3.43 %     3.42 %     3.35 %     3.29 %     3.46 %



FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data

    Sept 30,     June 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
(in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
At period end                                        
Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs)   $ 2,654     $ 2,764     $ 3,864     $ 3,863     $ 4,475  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     74       14       -       -       -  
Total non-performing loans     2,728       2,778       3,864       3,863       4,475  
Other real estate owned (OREO)     228       228       228       920       54  
Other non-performing assets     1,773       1,773       1,773       1,773       1,773  
Total non-performing assets   $ 4,729     $ 4,779     $ 5,865     $ 6,556     $ 6,302  
                                         
Accruing TDRs   $ 6,201     $ 6,329     $ 6,455     $ 6,666     $ 6,666  
                                         
                                         
For the three months ended                                        
Allowance for loan and lease losses                                        
Beginning balance   $ 13,381     $ 13,129     $ 12,416     $ 12,018     $ 12,285  
Loans charged-off     411       303       95       34       255  
Recoveries of charged-off loans     336       493       49       94       501  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs     75       (190 )     46       (60 )     (246 )
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     513       62       759       338       (513 )
Ending balance   $ 13,819     $ 13,381     $ 13,129     $ 12,416     $ 12,018  


Primary Logo

You just read:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Net Income and Results of Operations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.