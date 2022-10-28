Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2022

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

 
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                 
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
        September 30   September 30   September 30
        2022   2021   2022   2021   2022   2021
                             
Net Sales       $ 45,766   $ 43,063   $ 132,518   $ 137,620   $ 179,511   $ 191,746
Cost of Sales       34,801   32,959   102,204   98,706   139,665   136,614
Gross Profit       $ 10,965   $ 10,104   $ 30,314   $ 38,914   $ 39,846   $ 55,132
Selling, General and Administrative Expense       9,695   11,267   30,332   34,128   40,088   45,127
Goodwill Impairment Expense       -   -   -   -   -   15,397
Operating Income (Loss)       $ 1,270   $ (1,163)   $ (18)   $ 4,786   $ (242)   $ (5,392)
Interest Expense       (105)   (102)   (610)   (644)   (708)   (817)
PPP Loan Forgiveness       -   -   -   1,884   -   1,884
Other Income (Expense)       38   (94)   176   64   2,956   403
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes       $ 1,203   $ (1,359)   $ (452)   $ 6,090   $ 2,006   $ (3,922)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes       223   (317)   (161)   1,051   335   2,314
Net Income (Loss)       $ 980   $ (1,042)   $ (291)   $ 5,039   $ 1,671   $ (6,236)
                             
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share -   Basic and Diluted   $ 0.90   ($0.96)   $ (0.27)   $ 4.61   $ 1.54   $ (5.58)
                             

 

         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
         
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30
    2022   2021
         
Net Income (Loss)   $ (291)   $ 5,039
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:        
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   (3,292)   (1,048)
Comprehensive Income (Loss)   $ (3,583)   $ 3,991
         


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
    September 30   December 31
    2022   2021
         
Cash and Short-Term Investments   $ 20,871   $ 11,281
Accounts Receivable   20,509   25,774
Inventories (FIFO)   55,120   43,309
LIFO Reserve   (21,308)   (16,855)
Inventories (LIFO)   33,812   26,454
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   22   23
Other Current Assets   4,556   1,814
Current Assets   $ 79,770   $ 65,346
         
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   38,649   41,250
Right of Use Assets   2,074   2,526
Other Assets   7,290   7,003
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   251   164
Total Assets   $ 128,034   $ 116,289
         
Accounts Payable   $ 11,186   $ 14,470
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt   1,180   1,330
Current Lease Liabilities   389   483
Advance Billings   34,089   18,595
Other Current Liabilities   18,117   9,096
Current Liabilities   $ 64,961   $ 43,974
         
Long-Term Debt   11,924   14,241
Long-Term Pension Liabilities   15,087   18,036
Other Long-Term Liabilities   2,225   1,848
Lease Liabilities   654   897
Total Liabilities   $ 94,851   $ 78,996
Shareholders' Investment   33,183   37,293
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment   $ 128,034   $ 116,289
         


         
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
         
    September 30   December 31
    2022   2021
Book Value per Common Share   $ 30.56   $ 34.32
Total Shares Outstanding   1,085,711   1,086,661
Backlog   $ 139,177   $ 78,357


  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                           
      Common
Stock		   Paid-in Surplus   Retained
Earnings		   Treasury
Stock		   Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total
Balance, December 31, 2021   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 72,764   $ (10,749)   $ (35,938)   $ 37,293
Add (Deduct):                        
  Net Income (Loss)           (291)           (291)
  Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax                   (3,292)   (3,292)
  Dividends, $.15 per Common Share           (489)           (489)
  Treasury Stock Acquisition               (38)       (38)
Balance, September 30, 2022   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 71,984   $ (10,787)   $ (39,230)   $ 33,183
                           



         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
         
    Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2022		   Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
Operating Activities:        
         
Net Income (Loss)   $ (291)   $ 5,039
         
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:        
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense   (2,950)   (2,882)
Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)   (1)   (58)
Depreciation & Amortization   4,549   4,896
(Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment   (4)   (43)
PPP Loan Forgiveness   -   (1,884)
Change in Assets and Liabilities        
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable   5,266   (1,658)
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings   -   (1,655)
(Inc) in Inventories   (7,358)   (8,571)
(Inc) in Prepayments   (2,742)   (152)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases   (86)   (101)
Dec in Other LT Assets   218   677
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable   (3,284)   3,156
(Dec) in Accrued Income Tax   (1)   -
Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses   1,468   (3,271)
Inc in Advanced Billings   15,494   9,012
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   7,554   (1,208)
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating   220   193
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing   -   152
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating   (231)   (202)
(Dec) In Other Long-Term Liabilities   (175)   (90)
 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 17,646   $ 1,350
         
Investing Activities        
Intangibles   -   (105)
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   11   67
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (5,838)   (3,588)
 Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities   $ (5,827)   $ (3,626)
         
Financing Activities        
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing   (144)   (197)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   -   (595)
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt   (957)   (1,250)
Dividends Paid   (489)   -
Treasury Stock Acquisitions   (38)   (4,216)
 Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities   $ (1,628)   $ (6,258)
         
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   (601)   (140)
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents   $ 9,590   $ (8,674)
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year   11,281   22,943
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter   $ 20,871   $ 14,269
         

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30
Revenue   2022     2021  
Domestic $ 35,464   $ 33,192  
Mueller BV $ 10,316   $ 10,148  
Eliminations $ (14 ) $ (277 )
Net Revenue $ 45,766   $ 43,063  

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

     
Nine Months Ended September 30
Revenue   2022     2021  
Domestic $ 97,895   $ 104,183  
Mueller BV $ 35,354   $ 34,369  
Eliminations $ (731 ) $ (932 )
Net Revenue $ 132,518   $ 137,620  

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

     
Twelve Months Ended September 30
Revenue   2022     2021  
Domestic $ 130,791   $ 146,092  
Mueller BV $ 49,805   $ 46,675  
Eliminations $ (1,085 ) $ (1,021 )
Net Revenue $ 179,511   $ 191,746  

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

     
Three Months Ended September 30
Net Income   2022     2021  
Domestic $ 1,308   $ (81 )
Mueller BV $ (333 ) $ (942 )
Eliminations $ 5   $ (19 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 980   $ (1,042 )

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30
Net Income   2022     2021  
Domestic $ 658   $ 6,367  
Mueller BV $ (955 ) $ (1,326 )
Eliminations $ 6   $ (2 )
Net Income (Loss) $ (291 ) $ 5,039  

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30
Net Income   2022     2021  
Domestic $ 1,619   $ 10,327  
Mueller BV $ 6   $ (16,515 )
Eliminations $ 46   $ (48 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 1,671   $ (6,236 )

  
B. Key headlines for the quarter,

  • September 30, 2022 backlog, excluding Mueller Field Operations which was sold on December 31, 2021, held steady at a very solid $139.2 million compared to $141.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $78.4 million at December 31, 2021.   Most business unit backlogs are higher led by the pharmaceutical group which has begun another large project that will continue through 2023.  

  • With the higher backlog, the company initiated a more aggressive referral and bonus program in the U.S. during the summer to attract new workers in this tight employment environment. As of September 30th, the company employed 39 additional workers from the beginning of the year with 18 in production, a 5% increase. Additionally, wages have been increased to remain competitive in the market.
  • Cash has increased $9.6 million in the first nine months to $20.9 million. Advanced deposits from customers in line with the increased backlog, grew $15.5 million. Major uses of cash include $7.4 million increase in inventories and capital expenditures of $5.8 million.
  • Revenue and profits for the first nine months of the year were lower than expected as the Company worked through the older backlog that was not adequately priced for the current inflation. Production continues to be slowed by the shortage or delay of key components.

  • The Company’s pre-tax earnings have been negatively affected by an increase in the LIFO reserve. Pre-tax earnings were reduced by $4.5 million year-to-date and $5.6 million for trailing twelve months. Since January 1, 2021, pre-tax earnings have been negatively affected by $8.5 million. This increase in the reserve is due to inflation and an increase in inventory to produce the larger backlog.

C. Revenue for the trailing three months is up slightly. Revenue in the U.S. was down at nine months and twelve months from the sale of MFO and lower pharmaceutical revenue since the prior year had revenue from the pharmaceutical project that ended in early 2022. In the Netherlands, revenue strengthened slightly but was diminished on the consolidated statements by the strong dollar.

D. Similar to revenue, net income is up at three months but lower at nine months and on twelve months when excluding the goodwill impairment of $15.4 million related to the 2008 acquisition of the Dutch subsidiaries. In the US, the nine-month and twelve-month unfavorable variance is primarily from lower earnings from the pharmaceutical groups and the negative effect from the increase in the LIFO reserve. The prior period results also included the $1.9 million pre-tax profit from the PPP loan forgiveness. On a positive note, the Heat Transfer and the Components groups have grown twelve-month earnings a combined $4.5 million.

E. On August 17, 2022, the Company renewed its U.S. loan agreement with the bank for another year and changed the basis of calculating interest from LIBOR to SOFR+10.

On August 22, 2022, Mueller B.V. amended its loan agreement with the bank by agreeing to pay €3.45 million of the amortizing debt. In return, the bank reduced the financial loan covenants to an annual yearend debt/EBITDA test. The Company loaned Mueller BV €2 million to help make the loan reduction payment to the bank.

F. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $4.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $5.6 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $1.7 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.16 for September 2021; 1.13 for December 2021; and 0.98 for September 2022.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2021 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com

Contact Info:  
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9346 kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo

