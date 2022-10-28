Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2022

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

NINE-MONTH REPORT

Unaudited

(In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 45,766 $ 43,063 $ 132,518 $ 137,620 $ 179,511 $ 191,746 Cost of Sales 34,801 32,959 102,204 98,706 139,665 136,614 Gross Profit $ 10,965 $ 10,104 $ 30,314 $ 38,914 $ 39,846 $ 55,132 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 9,695 11,267 30,332 34,128 40,088 45,127 Goodwill Impairment Expense - - - - - 15,397 Operating Income (Loss) $ 1,270 $ (1,163) $ (18) $ 4,786 $ (242) $ (5,392) Interest Expense (105) (102) (610) (644) (708) (817) PPP Loan Forgiveness - - - 1,884 - 1,884 Other Income (Expense) 38 (94) 176 64 2,956 403 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 1,203 $ (1,359) $ (452) $ 6,090 $ 2,006 $ (3,922) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 223 (317) (161) 1,051 335 2,314 Net Income (Loss) $ 980 $ (1,042) $ (291) $ 5,039 $ 1,671 $ (6,236) Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.90 ($0.96) $ (0.27) $ 4.61 $ 1.54 $ (5.58)





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (291) $ 5,039 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (3,292) (1,048) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (3,583) $ 3,991





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30 December 31 2022 2021 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 20,871 $ 11,281 Accounts Receivable 20,509 25,774 Inventories (FIFO) 55,120 43,309 LIFO Reserve (21,308) (16,855) Inventories (LIFO) 33,812 26,454 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 22 23 Other Current Assets 4,556 1,814 Current Assets $ 79,770 $ 65,346 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 38,649 41,250 Right of Use Assets 2,074 2,526 Other Assets 7,290 7,003 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 251 164 Total Assets $ 128,034 $ 116,289 Accounts Payable $ 11,186 $ 14,470 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 1,180 1,330 Current Lease Liabilities 389 483 Advance Billings 34,089 18,595 Other Current Liabilities 18,117 9,096 Current Liabilities $ 64,961 $ 43,974 Long-Term Debt 11,924 14,241 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 15,087 18,036 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,225 1,848 Lease Liabilities 654 897 Total Liabilities $ 94,851 $ 78,996 Shareholders' Investment 33,183 37,293 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 128,034 $ 116,289





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30 December 31 2022 2021 Book Value per Common Share $ 30.56 $ 34.32 Total Shares Outstanding 1,085,711 1,086,661 Backlog $ 139,177 $ 78,357





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common

Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained

Earnings Treasury

Stock Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 72,764 $ (10,749) $ (35,938) $ 37,293 Add (Deduct): Net Income (Loss) (291) (291) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax (3,292) (3,292) Dividends, $.15 per Common Share (489) (489) Treasury Stock Acquisition (38) (38) Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 71,984 $ (10,787) $ (39,230) $ 33,183







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2021 Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (291) $ 5,039 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (2,950) (2,882) Bad Debt Expense (Recovery) (1) (58) Depreciation & Amortization 4,549 4,896 (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment (4) (43) PPP Loan Forgiveness - (1,884) Change in Assets and Liabilities Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable 5,266 (1,658) (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings - (1,655) (Inc) in Inventories (7,358) (8,571) (Inc) in Prepayments (2,742) (152) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (86) (101) Dec in Other LT Assets 218 677 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (3,284) 3,156 (Dec) in Accrued Income Tax (1) - Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses 1,468 (3,271) Inc in Advanced Billings 15,494 9,012 Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 7,554 (1,208) Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 220 193 Inc in Lease Liability for Financing - 152 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (231) (202) (Dec) In Other Long-Term Liabilities (175) (90) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 17,646 $ 1,350 Investing Activities Intangibles - (105) Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 11 67 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (5,838) (3,588) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (5,827) $ (3,626) Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (144) (197) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net - (595) (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (957) (1,250) Dividends Paid (489) - Treasury Stock Acquisitions (38) (4,216) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (1,628) $ (6,258) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (601) (140) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 9,590 $ (8,674) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 11,281 22,943 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 20,871 $ 14,269

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 35,464 $ 33,192 Mueller BV $ 10,316 $ 10,148 Eliminations $ (14 ) $ (277 ) Net Revenue $ 45,766 $ 43,063

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 97,895 $ 104,183 Mueller BV $ 35,354 $ 34,369 Eliminations $ (731 ) $ (932 ) Net Revenue $ 132,518 $ 137,620

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 130,791 $ 146,092 Mueller BV $ 49,805 $ 46,675 Eliminations $ (1,085 ) $ (1,021 ) Net Revenue $ 179,511 $ 191,746

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ 1,308 $ (81 ) Mueller BV $ (333 ) $ (942 ) Eliminations $ 5 $ (19 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 980 $ (1,042 )

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ 658 $ 6,367 Mueller BV $ (955 ) $ (1,326 ) Eliminations $ 6 $ (2 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (291 ) $ 5,039

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ 1,619 $ 10,327 Mueller BV $ 6 $ (16,515 ) Eliminations $ 46 $ (48 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,671 $ (6,236 )



B. Key headlines for the quarter,



September 30, 2022 backlog, excluding Mueller Field Operations which was sold on December 31, 2021, held steady at a very solid $139.2 million compared to $141.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $78.4 million at December 31, 2021. Most business unit backlogs are higher led by the pharmaceutical group which has begun another large project that will continue through 2023.





With the higher backlog, the company initiated a more aggressive referral and bonus program in the U.S. during the summer to attract new workers in this tight employment environment. As of September 30th, the company employed 39 additional workers from the beginning of the year with 18 in production, a 5% increase. Additionally, wages have been increased to remain competitive in the market.



Cash has increased $9.6 million in the first nine months to $20.9 million. Advanced deposits from customers in line with the increased backlog, grew $15.5 million. Major uses of cash include $7.4 million increase in inventories and capital expenditures of $5.8 million.

Revenue and profits for the first nine months of the year were lower than expected as the Company worked through the older backlog that was not adequately priced for the current inflation. Production continues to be slowed by the shortage or delay of key components.





The Company’s pre-tax earnings have been negatively affected by an increase in the LIFO reserve. Pre-tax earnings were reduced by $4.5 million year-to-date and $5.6 million for trailing twelve months. Since January 1, 2021, pre-tax earnings have been negatively affected by $8.5 million. This increase in the reserve is due to inflation and an increase in inventory to produce the larger backlog.



C. Revenue for the trailing three months is up slightly. Revenue in the U.S. was down at nine months and twelve months from the sale of MFO and lower pharmaceutical revenue since the prior year had revenue from the pharmaceutical project that ended in early 2022. In the Netherlands, revenue strengthened slightly but was diminished on the consolidated statements by the strong dollar.



D. Similar to revenue, net income is up at three months but lower at nine months and on twelve months when excluding the goodwill impairment of $15.4 million related to the 2008 acquisition of the Dutch subsidiaries. In the US, the nine-month and twelve-month unfavorable variance is primarily from lower earnings from the pharmaceutical groups and the negative effect from the increase in the LIFO reserve. The prior period results also included the $1.9 million pre-tax profit from the PPP loan forgiveness. On a positive note, the Heat Transfer and the Components groups have grown twelve-month earnings a combined $4.5 million.



E. On August 17, 2022, the Company renewed its U.S. loan agreement with the bank for another year and changed the basis of calculating interest from LIBOR to SOFR+10.



On August 22, 2022, Mueller B.V. amended its loan agreement with the bank by agreeing to pay €3.45 million of the amortizing debt. In return, the bank reduced the financial loan covenants to an annual yearend debt/EBITDA test. The Company loaned Mueller BV €2 million to help make the loan reduction payment to the bank.



F. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $4.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $5.6 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $1.7 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve.



G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.16 for September 2021; 1.13 for December 2021; and 0.98 for September 2022.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2021 annual report, available at

www.paulmueller.com.