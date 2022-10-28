Carsten Koerl, CEO & Founder of Sportradar, Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year™

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar’s (NASDAQ: SRAD) CEO and Founder, Carsten Koerl has been named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2022 in Switzerland. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ is highly respected across the globe as an award, as a program, and, even more importantly, as a mindset. Since 1986, the auditing and consulting firm EY has been committed to the unique Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program which recognizes the achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs. An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Koerl based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core competencies and attributes.



Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company with a strategy that is focused on innovation and long-term value creation. Mr. Koerl has led Sportradar’s business since its founding in 2001, driving the profitable growth of the company from a start-up to a global leader in sports data and technology. Today it serves more than 1,700 clients in over 120 countries, employs over 3,500 employees and is publicly listed on NASDAQ. Mr. Koerl remains fully invested in fueling the continued growth of Sportradar. He is supported by an experienced, customer-centric leadership team, which enables the company to rapidly develop new products and move quickly to capture growth opportunities. Sportradar’s investors include CPP Investments and TCV, as well as leaders in the sports industry such as Michael Jordan, Ted Leonsis, Todd Boehly, and Mark Cuban.

“I am incredibly honored to win this prestigious award,” said Mr. Koerl. “I celebrate this accomplishment with the entire team. I am proud that we are recognized for the impact that our innovative and visionary technology products have on the sports ecosystem. But we are just at the beginning of our journey as the sports, media and betting industries converge with Sportradar at the center of this massive market.”

With the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award 2022, the auditing and consulting firm EY has decorated innovative Swiss entrepreneurs for the 25th time in Switzerland. A ten-member jury was responsible for the judging of the finalists in four categories. Koerl won the award in the category “Service & Commerce”.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR:

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,500 full time employees in 20 countries, world-wide. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers over 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services offerings across the world. www.sportradar.com

ABOUT EY:

The global EY organization is a leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. We leverage our experience, knowledge and services to help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies all over the world. We are ideally equipped for this task — with well trained employees, strong teams, excellent services and outstanding client relations. Our global purpose is to drive progress and make a difference by building a better working world — for our people, for our clients and for our communities. The global EY organization refers to all member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited (EYG). Each EYG member firm is a separate legal entity and has no liability for another such entity’s acts or omissions. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. EY’s organization is represented in Switzerland by Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel, with 10 offices across Switzerland, and in Liechtenstein by Ernst & Young AG, Vaduz. In this publication, “EY” and “we” refer to Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.

Source: Sportradar Group AG

