EINSTEIN’S THEORY OF RELATIVITY IS THE STAR IN RICK GROVES’ REG

"REG"

Author Rick Groves brings a humorous approach to Einstein's world-famous theory

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert Einstein—this name is famous all over the world because of his achievements in the field of Physics. But in author Rick Groves’ book Reg, the scientist contributes to another industry essential to humankind: the realm of science fiction.

This book tells the story of a meek and unemployed man named Reg whose mundane days revolved around sleeping on his bed all day and watching the television in his red-brick terraced house in Walford. One day, he picks up the newspaper and reads an article about Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. Reg, for reasons that are beyond this world, realizes a defect in the seemingly perfect formula. This discovery sends the protagonist on a journey of a lifetime—one that transcends the ends of this universe.

Born in 1946 in South Africa, Rick Groves’ family moved to the U.K. in 1950. As a former science technician at a local school, it is without a doubt that author Rick Groves’ is big on this field. His first involvement with publication was when he worked on a comic called Dandy and Beano. "Reg" is Rick’s first sci-fi book.

Reg offers a sense of excitement and wonder to every ready who enjoys a good science fiction. This book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms. Visit https://www.authorrichardgroves.com/ for more information!



