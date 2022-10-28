EINSTEIN’S THEORY OF RELATIVITY IS THE STAR IN RICK GROVES’ REG
Author Rick Groves brings a humorous approach to Einstein's world-famous theoryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert Einstein—this name is famous all over the world because of his achievements in the field of Physics. But in author Rick Groves’ book Reg, the scientist contributes to another industry essential to humankind: the realm of science fiction.
This book tells the story of a meek and unemployed man named Reg whose mundane days revolved around sleeping on his bed all day and watching the television in his red-brick terraced house in Walford. One day, he picks up the newspaper and reads an article about Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. Reg, for reasons that are beyond this world, realizes a defect in the seemingly perfect formula. This discovery sends the protagonist on a journey of a lifetime—one that transcends the ends of this universe.
Born in 1946 in South Africa, Rick Groves’ family moved to the U.K. in 1950. As a former science technician at a local school, it is without a doubt that author Rick Groves’ is big on this field. His first involvement with publication was when he worked on a comic called Dandy and Beano. "Reg" is Rick’s first sci-fi book.
Reg offers a sense of excitement and wonder to every ready who enjoys a good science fiction. This book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms. Visit https://www.authorrichardgroves.com/ for more information!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other