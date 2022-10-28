RICK GROVES PENS AN OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD SCIENCE FICTION—LITERALLY
Author Rick Groves puts a sci-fi take on the Theory of Relativity in his first book, RegTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity is put into a different light in Rick Groves’ sci-fi book, "Reg." Reg, the main character of the story, is an ordinary man without a job. With no lace of extraordinary abilities, Reg’s seemingly mundane life of unemployment and watching the telly all day takes a 180-degree turn when he reads an article about the famous theory on the newspaper and discovers a mistake that would soon alther the course of his existence.
Richard Groves, whose pen name goes by Rick Groves, is the brilliant author behind this compelling yet entertaining book. Born in Capetown, Africa, Rick moved to the U.K. at 4 years old. His experience with publication started when worked on the comic Dandy and Beano. Furthermore, Rick worked as a science technician at the local school. Reg is the first fictional book that he has written.
Reg’s unlikely breakthrough propels him on a journey towards the Universe and to fight off thugs incognito in the name of justice. This wholesome yet touching story is one that tackles about science, the world, and everything in between!
Reg is definitely the perfect read for those who are seeking a humorous approach to a scientific reality. This book is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms. Visit https://www.authorrichardgroves.com/ for more information!
