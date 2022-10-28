Vancouver Coastal Health welcomes back 864 environmental, food-service workers

CANADA, October 28 - Harry Bains, Minister of Labour –

“Bringing these workers back into the public system recognizes their value and shows that our government appreciates the vital work they do every day. Vancouver Coastal Health and the patients in care there are all the better for it, too.”

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“Better jobs for health-care workers benefit everyone. I am happy that these workers will return to Vancouver Coastal Health and enjoy improved working conditions and security, while continuing to deliver high-quality service to people in our communities.”

David Eby, MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey –

“Strengthening our health-care system begins with taking care of our health-care workers. By ensuring that our workers have stable, secure jobs, we are not only treating them right, we are improving staff retention, delivering better care to patients and building a stronger B.C. for everyone.”

George Heyman, MLA for Vancouver-Fairview –

“I am thrilled to see 864 more workers reunited and become part of the Vancouver Coastal health-care team. Bringing contracted services back to the public system restores good-quality, stable jobs for health-care workers and ensures high-quality care for people in our community.”

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale –

“Previous government actions cut the wages of health-care service workers and took away jobs they relied on. For our North Vancouver community, these critical workers at Lions Gate Hospital, Evergreen House, North Shore Hospice and the Margaret Fulton Centre stepped up when we’ve needed them the most. This homecoming returns to them fair wages. There are no words to describe how thrilled I am that we’re now able to welcome them back into the public service. Welcome home.”

Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast –

“Every health-service worker that returns to the public system is essential in building a stronger health-care system and stronger communities. I am so pleased that these workers will now benefit from well-paying, secure jobs and that Bill 47 made this possible.”

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“When we care for our health-services workers, we create a work environment that provides better care for patients. I’m pleased to welcome workers back to Vancouver Coastal Health facilities in Richmond, and I know that our health-care system is stronger because of them.”

Vivian Eliopoulos, president and CEO, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“Vancouver Coastal Health values the partnership we’ve had with our environmental services and food services staff, and we are very pleased to welcome them back to VCH. Environmental services and food-services staff play a critical role in providing for the needs of patients, clients and residents across our acute and community sites. We greatly appreciate the contributions of our environmental services and food-services staff over the years and we look forward to their reintegration, which will enhance the experiences of those we care for every day.”

Meena Brisard, secretary-business manager, Hospital Employees’ Union –

“Housekeepers and food-service workers are vital members of the health-care team. By bringing these jobs back into the public service, the government is reversing the failed privatization policies of the past that fragmented our health-care system. Reuniting these workers with the health-care team means a stronger health-care system and better working conditions for these front-line workers, most of whom are women or racialized workers.”