Post-Secondary Employers’ Association reaches tentative agreement with BCGEU vocational faculty at five institutions under the Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, October 28 - The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association (PSEA) has reached a tentative agreement under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Negotiations at the common table cover nearly 950 British Columbia General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) faculty members, most of whom are vocational, at five post-secondary institutions in the sector. This tentative agreement renews the expiring common agreement for these institutions that includes the main compensation items, as well as other provisions, and will combine with the local agreements that are yet to be negotiated. Bargaining is two-tier in this sector.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Parties to the BCGEU vocational faculty common table include the following five locals at these institutions:

Camosun College and BCGEU Local 701

Coast Mountain College and Local 712

Northern Lights College and BCGEU Local 710

Okanagan College and BCGEU Local 707

Selkirk College and BCGEU Local 709

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core Public Service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

