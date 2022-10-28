Construction plan of additional stormwater drain from Rua de Brás da Rosa to Estrada de Coelho do Amaral

MACAU, October 28 - To alleviate the flooding caused by heavy rain in the San Kio district, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) launched the optimisation plan of the drainage network in the district in phases two years ago. Construction works in Travessa do Almirante Lacerda, Avenida do Almirante Lacerda and part of Rua de Brás da Rosa have been completed in 2020 and 2021. In late December this year, the construction works of an additional stormwater drain from Rua de Brás da Rosa to Estrada de Coelho do Amaral will be launched to increase the overall drainage capacity of the pipe network in the district. IAM has separately visited the schools, hawker association and resident association, etc. in the district to listen to their opinions, so as to reduce the impact on residents and businesses by reinforcing the coordination and communication between departments and carrying out the constructions works in phases.

After two phases of optimisation works of the drainage network completed earlier, IAM will launch the construction works of an additional stormwater drain in a section of Rua de Brás da Rosa stretching from Estrada de Coelho do Amaral to Rua da Alegria in three phases. The stormwater drain has a diameter of 1.2 metres. It starts from the intersection of Rua de Brás da Rosa and Rua da Alegria, passes through the front of Escola da Sagrada Família towards Chok Lam Temple and connects to the existing drainage pipe in Estrada de Coelho do Amaral. To avoid repeated excavation, IAM will coordinate the construction works of power, water, and natural gas pipes and telecommunication cables to be carried out at the same time.

Traffic restriction measures are expected to be implemented in Rua de Brás da Rosa during the works period. To maintain limited vehicular passage in Estrada de Coelho do Amaral, the compacting trash bin currently located in the intersection of Rua de Brás da Rosa and Estrada de Coelho do Amaral will be moved to a nearby location to make space for a temporary vehicular passageway. After the construction works are completed, a compacting trash bin station will be built in the original location. Furthermore, in consideration of the needs of businesses operating in the area and parents bringing their children to and back from school, a loading and offloading area will be set nearby. The temporary enclosure measures of the construction area will also be implemented to keep the pavement unobstructed and the construction works will be carried out area by area and in phases.

IAM is coordinating with the Transport Bureau to determine the commencement date of the construction works and the specific traffic arrangements and the details will be announced later. IAM will step up promotion to businesses and residents in the district before the construction works begin.