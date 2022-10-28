Three NAT stations to set up a “special lane for red code holders” from today (28 October) for individuals who have yet to participate in the key area NAT to get tested at their own cost

MACAU, October 28 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that a number of people in the key area have been assigned a red health code because they had failed to undergo nucleic acid testing within the specified period. To facilitate their testing, a “special lane for red code holders” will be set up in the following sampling stations:

Iao Hon Market Park;

Former Macau Iat Yuen Canidrome;

Rotunda do Estádio.

The individuals concerned are required to take the test at their own cost. Appointment can be made at https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

Red health code holders are not allowed to take the test in community NAT stations or hospitals; they may call the police if assistance is required.

2. Red code holders who refuse to get tested will be sent to designated venue for sampling

If a red code holder in the key area does not undergo NAT as required, he/she will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until the test returns as negative. Those who refuse to have their sample collected will be subjected to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

3. Perform antigen test before leaving home

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, the individuals concerned must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

4. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

5. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.