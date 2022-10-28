Submit Release
Results of hotels and similar establishments survey 2021

MACAU, October 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 131 hotel establishments (including hotels and guesthouses) were operating in 2021, an increase of 4 year-on-year; yet, total number of persons engaged decreased by 2,846 to 40,141. Following a rise in visitor number and a rebound in guest room occupancy rate, the business performance of the hotel sector improved compared to 2020. Receipts of the sector expanded by 48.2% year-on-year to MOP19.32 billion in 2021; however, the figure represented a decline of 49.5% against 2019. Expenditure of the sector totalled MOP22.76 billion, up by 1.7% year-on-year. The sector recorded a deficit of MOP3.46 billion, which has narrowed compared to 2020 (-MOP9.41 billion). Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy amounted to MOP7.25 billion, an uplift of 229.6% year-on-year. Despite the opening of new establishments, Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector fell by 7.8% year-on-year to MOP9.32 billion in 2021 due to alteration works of some large hotels in 2020.

Number of hotels increased by 2 year-on-year to 90 in 2021, while number of persons engaged decreased by 2,858 to 39,864. Receipts of these hotels grew by 48.4% year-on-year to MOP19.28 billion, with those from Rental of Space (MOP7.20 billion), Room Sales & In-room Services (MOP6.23 billion) and provision of Food & Beverages (MOP3.92 billion) expanding by 67.4%, 54.3% and 38.7% respectively. Expenditure went up by 1.8% year-on-year to MOP22.70 billion, of which Operating Expenses (MOP10.13 billion) and Purchase of Goods & Commission Paid (MOP1.89 billion) increased by 8.1% and 38.9% respectively; on the other hand, Compensation of Employees (MOP10.69 billion) dropped by 7.8%. These hotels posted a deficit of MOP3.43 billion in 2021.

Analysed by classification, receipts of five-star hotels (MOP15.19 billion), four-star hotels (MOP2.43 billion) and three-star hotels (MOP1.61 billion) swelled by 51.4%, 57.1% and 18.0% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, expenditure of five-star hotels (MOP18.05 billion) and four-star hotels (MOP2.87 billion) grew by 1.3% and 8.0% respectively, while that of three-star hotels (MOP1.64 billion) decreased by 4.7%. Hotels of all star ratings faced varying degrees of deficit, with five-star hotels recording a deficit of MOP2.84 billion.

Number of guesthouses totalled 41, up by 2 year-on-year; total number of persons engaged rose by 12 to 277. Receipts of these guesthouses fell by 12.5% year-on-year to MOP36.72 million, with those yielded from Room Sales (MOP33.76 million) dropping by 13.7%. Expenditure went down by 5.3% year-on-year to MOP64.64 million, of which Operating Expenses (MOP37.28 million) and Compensation of Employees (MOP26.04 million) decreased by 8.9% and 1.7% respectively. These guesthouses registered a deficit of MOP28.11 million in 2021.

