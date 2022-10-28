Kiang Wu Hospital reported weak positive result in one 10-in-1 mixed sample

MACAU, October 28 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, Kiang Wu Hospital notified the Health Bureau at 15:30 today (28 October) that one 10-in-1 mixed sample tested “weak positive” for COVID-19 by nucleic acid test. The Centre immediately activated the contingency plan and carried out epidemiological investigation and individual sampling for the 10 people concerned. It was found that one of them had travelled to Zhuhai from Hong Kong, and had been subjected to medical observation in Zhuhai until 12 October before entering Macao; therefore, the low level of virus detected in the mixed sample likely comes from that person, who might be a re-positive case. More information will be announced when the retesting result is available.