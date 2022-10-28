The weak positive 10-in-1 mixed sample reported by Kiang Wu Hospital is associated with a re-positive case with recent travel/residence history to Hong Kong

MACAU, October 28 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, Kiang Wu Hospital notified the Health Bureau at 15:30 today (28 October) that one 10-in-1 mixed sample tested “weak positive” for COVID-19 by nucleic acid test. The Centre immediately activated the contingency plan and carried out epidemiological investigation and individual sampling for the 10 people concerned.

The retesting results show that, except for the person with travel/residence history to Hong Kong, whose specimen is indeterminate (weak positive in the first test, negative in the second test), the other nine individuals are all negative.

The person who has travel/residence history to Hong Kong had been subjected to medical observation in Zhuhai until 12 October before entering Macao. After investigation, the low level of virus detected in the mixed sample is associated with that person, who is a re-positive case. Re-positive cases are not infectious.