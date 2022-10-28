EMU Faculty of Tourism Achieves Great Success in Europe

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism attended the 35th conference of Association Européenne des Ecoles d'Hotellerie et de Tourisme (AEHT) which was held in Senigallia, Italy. Students from 22 countries competed in the Tourist Destination Promotion and Marketing Contest organized as part of the conference where EMU represented Northern Cyprus. The main aim of the Tourist Destination Competition was to promote the city of Senigallia, taking into account such points as sustainability, innovation, digitalization and responsible tourism, under the theme of gastronomy and art. EMU Tourism Faculty student Berke Dağlı who successfully presented the project he prepared on the basis of “Food Art Design”, won the silver medal for EMU taking the second place in the competition. Thus, EMU Tourism Faculty has shown success for 7 consecutive years in the AEHT competitions it has participated in.

EMU Tourism Faculty Actively Participated in the Process

Having more than 400 members from Europe, AEHT conference hosted competitions which were held in different categories in the field of tourism and gastronomy such as barista, cocktail, culinary art, pastry, restaurant service, front office, tourist destination, hospitality management, wine services. EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç took part in the Conference Executive Board. On the other hand, Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren and Senior Instructor Kurtuluş Özbaşar participated in the event as Jury Members. EMU Tourism Faculty students Fatma Kayol, Karahan Ercan, Buket Bürüncük and Vladislav Zverev took the 4th place in the competition.

“We have shown that Success is not a Coincidence”

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Tourism Fauclty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that they are proud to be representing EMU and North Cyprus in events that hosted total of 100 schools and approximately 800 participants this year. Saying that the competitions were fun and exciting, Prof. Dr. Kılıç congratulated all the students who participated in the event as well as Berke Dağlı for won an award. Also congratulating Prof. Dr. Öztüren and Senior Instructor Özbaşar who were among the Jury Members of the conference, Prof. Dr. Kılıç said; “I would like to thank EMU Tourism Faculty staff members who train our students in the best way possible. It is so fulfilling to be able to show that success is not a coincidence”. Describing being in platforms like this as an indicator of a vision, Prof. Dr. Kılıç also thanked the EMU Rector’s Office for supporting this vision.