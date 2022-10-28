Tri Ri Asset Management Announces Close of TRAM Private Equity Impact Fund I

Tri Ri Asset Management is pleased to announce that the TRAM Private Equity Impact Fund I held its final close with $175 million of commitments.

Tri Ri Asset Management (HF:TRAM)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The successful fundraise demonstrates the growth of Tri Ri’s private equity investment strategy and the manager’s active role in the market. Tri Ri manages $2.4 billion in AUM with just under $870 million of committed capital to private markets.

The Impact Fund will primarily invest in direct and fund investments to achieve positive social and environmental outcomes that are consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and meet TRAM Private Equity's traditional underwriting standards. The Fund will invest in opportunities that are consistent with broader investment themes such as improving health outcomes, addressing climate change and energy needs, and increasing long-term growth and employment.

Sean Ganley, CEO of Tri Ri Asset Management, stated "the Fund structure is designed to access best-in-class impact investments. Direct investments will aid in increasing overall capital efficiency and mitigating the J-curve. We seek to mitigate risk by diversifying our exposure to top-tier managers and companies. In addition, we intend to track and share the Fund's impact metrics with our Limited Partners."

As of October 27, 2022, the Impact Fund has already committed $76 million to direct investments (co-investments), primary fund commitments and secondary transactions; each representing a compelling impact and investment thesis.

Investments include market-leading businesses with strong capital structures that are generally focused on essential products and services that contribute to social and environmental solutions and are thus less cyclical than the broader market. A startup that provides point-of-use water filtration and dispensers to replace plastic water bottles is one example, as is a next-generation broadband technology platform and an online tutoring solution that provides K-12 students with high-quality and affordable tutoring.

The Impact Fund is backed by a global investor base that includes public and private pension plans, insurance companies and other financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices. Investors are represented across a broad geographic range including North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Asad Ali, Principal at Tri Ri Asset stated, “We believe that the Impact Fund’s focus on more core products and services will enable the portfolio to perform even during current market turmoil. We benefit from the scale and strength of the Tri Ri Asset Private Equity platform and invest selectively as we look to make a positive impact with our capital. We are priveleged to work with world-class investors from different parts of the world who share our conviction that investing in companies that seek to solve the world's most pressing problems can generate real and long-term value.”