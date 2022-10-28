Submit Release
*MEDIA ADVISORY* PROVIDER OF PREDICTIT, THE NATION’S ONLY POLITICAL PREDICTION MARKET, ANTICIPATES RELEASING A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO EXPECTED CFTC DECISION ON KALSHIEX FILING

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oct. 28, 2022PredictIt is the only prediction market legally offering election-related contracts in the United States. In view of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commitment to complete their review of the KalshiEx request to offer a political market by today, Oct. 28, PredictIt service provider Aristotle will release a statement shortly after the CFTC announces its decision on the KalshiEx filing.

Aristotle, and its CEO John Phillips, have publicly supported the KalshiEx request during the comment period.

Contact press@aristotle.com for comment.

Brandi Travis
Aristotle
(202) 903-4221
press@aristotle.com

