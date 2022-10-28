Attorney General Paxton joined a Louisiana-led letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expressing deep concerns over children being required to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter discusses the October 2022 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meetings, especially their vote to add COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood immunization schedule. Any action federal bureaucrats at the CDC take that leads to children being injected with an experimental and incompletely-tested vaccine against their will, and the will of their parents, is irresponsible and an infringement on their freedoms.

Further, it would very likely have a nonexistent impact on the spread of COVID-19, which, except in extreme and very rare cases, poses little threat to children. The letter points out that even a Pfizer official testifying before the EU recently admitted that “the vaccine was never tested to prevent spread.”

That lack of due diligence is clear as other worrisome studies are emerging. The Florida Department of Health recently published research that “found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” highlighting the urgent need for further study of these vaccines.

Any path that leads to children being mandated to take the experimental vaccine is a profound mistake that could have consequences for generations to come. Attorney General Paxton will use every tool at his disposal to stop these overreaching federal bureaucrats.

As the letter states: “The first rule of medicine is to do no harm. But these actions cause a great deal of harm. . . . Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the vaccines and their lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents.”

Click here to read the full letter.