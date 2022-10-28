Transformation of financial system crucial to achieve Paris Agreement goals

According to the report, the combined climate pledges of 193 parties under the Paris Agreement could put the world on track for around 2.5°C of warming by the end of the century.

“A total of 193 country pledges have been reviewed and the curve is slowly flattening, but commitments need to be strengthened and we need to speed up the momentum,” Sarmad said at the press conference.

The Emissions Gap Report 2022 looks at transformations and action required to reach the Paris Agreement goals, with a specific focus on the role of food systems, finance flows and investments in accelerating transformation.

Marbuah was a contributing author to the finance chapter 7 on “Transforming the finance system to enable the achievement of the Paris Agreement.” Marbuah and the other chapter co-authors summarized what is required from the financial sector.

The financial system must overcome internal and external constraints to become a critical enabler of transformation across all sectors.

A global transformation to a low-carbon economy is expected to require investments of at least $4-6 trillion a year. This is a relatively small (1.5-2%) share of total financial assets managed, but significant (20-28%) in terms of additional annual resources needed.

Delivering such funding will require a transformation of the financial system and its structures and processes, engaging governments, central banks, commercial banks, institutional investors and other financial actors.

The six approaches to financial sector reform, which must be carried out in an integrated manner, are:

Make financial markets more efficient, including through taxonomies and transparency.

Introduce carbon pricing, such as taxes or cap-and-trade systems.

Nudge financial behaviour, through public policy interventions, taxes, spending and regulations.

Create markets for low-carbon technology, through shifting financial flows, stimulating innovation and helping to set standards.

Mobilize central banks: central banks are increasingly addressing the climate crisis, but more concrete action on regulations is urgently needed.

Set up climate “clubs” of cooperating countries, cross-border finance initiatives and just transformation partnerships, which can alter policy norms and change the course of finance through credible financial commitment devices, such as sovereign guarantees.

With COP 27 just around the corner, UN Climate Change calls on governments to revisit their climate plans and make them stronger to close the gap between where emissions are heading and where science indicates they should be this decade.