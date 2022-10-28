Sen. Doug Beck to File Red Flag Law Legislation Following Deadly School Shooting in Missouri

Senator Doug Beck to File Red Flag Law Legislation Following Deadly School Shooting in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, will again file legislation to establish a Missouri Red Flag Law to ensure that individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others will not have access to firearms. Recently, it was revealed that the accused killer of a Missouri teacher and teen used an AR-15-style gun that law enforcement was unable to secure because existing Missouri law did not empower law enforcement to take the weapon.

“Right now, Missouri is wrestling with a gut wrenching, but simple truth: If Missouri had a Red Flag Law, a child and a teacher would still be alive,” Sen. Beck said. “The need for a Red Flag Law in Missouri has never been clearer. I am calling on legislators who previously opposed this legislation to search their hearts and change their minds before any more children are killed in our state.”

As reported in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“Police responded to [the shooter’s] home on Oct. 15 after his mother found a gun, the same used in Monday’s attack, in the house and wanted it removed. Police said Thursday they did not have the authority to take the gun because Missouri does not have a red flag law.” (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Oct. 27, 2022)

Senator Beck’s Red Flag Law legislation would establish procedures for courts to issue an extreme risk order of protection when the preponderance of evidence indicates that an individual poses an extreme risk to him or herself or others by their possession or control of firearms. The order would require the individual to surrender all firearms in their possession. Senator Beck previously filed similar legislation in the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions.

Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt supported, and voted in favor of, federal legislation to help states like Missouri implement Red Flag Laws to prevent mass shootings.

Prior to his tenure in the Missouri General Assembly, Sen. Beck served on the Affton School Board for nine years, including two years as president.

Bill filing for the 2023 Missouri legislative session begins on Dec. 1.

For more information about Sen. Beck and his legislation, please visit his Senate website.

