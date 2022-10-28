Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,288 in the last 365 days.

$275 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The United States continues to support Ukraine’s brave defenders with additional military assistance to help them protect their country.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our twenty-fourth drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This $275 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented level of more than $18.5 billion since the beginning of the Administration.

The United States will continue to stand with more than 50 allies and partners in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination.  We are also working to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it needs with the two initial U.S.-provided NASAMS ready for delivery to Ukraine next month and we are working with Allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defense systems to Ukraine.  The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine today.

We stand United with Ukraine.

You just read:

$275 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.