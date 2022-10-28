$275 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The United States continues to support Ukraine’s brave defenders with additional military assistance to help them protect their country.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our twenty-fourth drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This $275 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented level of more than $18.5 billion since the beginning of the Administration.

The United States will continue to stand with more than 50 allies and partners in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination. We are also working to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it needs with the two initial U.S.-provided NASAMS ready for delivery to Ukraine next month and we are working with Allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defense systems to Ukraine. The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine today.

We stand United with Ukraine.