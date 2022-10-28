Black Hole Recordings Sub-Label Queenpin Recordings Releases "Air" By Maurya Sevak

Newly launched New York City-based record label, Queenpin Recordings, a sub-label of the legendary Black Hole Recordings, releases a single by the Toronto-based electronic dance music producer, Maurya Sevak. The release is titled, "Air," and it will be available on October 28th, 2022.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emotional. Euphoric. Intense. The music of Toronto-based electronic dance music (EDM) DJ and producer, Maurya Sevak, aims to uplift. Sevak's latest release appears on the newly-launched New York-based record label, Queenpin Recordings, a sub-label of the legendary Black Hole Recordings imprint. The track is titled, "Air" (Queenpin Recordings) and it's out on October 28th, 2022.

Speaking to what inspired "Air," Sevak stated, ""Air" is a track very close to my heart as it takes me back to my roots of trance music. Growing-up listening to classics like "Children" by Robert Miles," "Mirage" by Armin van Buuren, and "Elements of Life" by Tiesto, I was inspired to create a record of my own. With "Air," I hope to reach-out to all of those people who are missing that emotional flavor of old-school trance music and give them the message that it's coming back with a bang!"

Describing the recording process and the studio hardware and software that he used to compose and record "Air," Sevak went on to state, "I used many different plugins, but the ones that really brought life to the track were Xfer Records' Xfer Serum, which is where the main "Air" piano lead melody comes from, and Native Instruments' Symphony Series String Ensemble, which is where all of the orchestral strings come from. What makes "Air" different from my previous releases is that it's a trance track. I've put out progressive-house, future rave and big-room sub-genres before, but this is my first trance record, so I'm really excited about it!"

Stream or download Maurya Sevak's "Air" (Queenpin Recordings | Black Hole Recordings), here: https://queenpin.complete.me/air

Queenpin Recordings is a New York City-based electronic dance music (EDM) record label founded in 2022 and is a sub-label of the legendary Netherlands-based imprint, Black Hole Recordings. Founded by veteran EDM music publicist, Emily Tan, under the tutelage of dear friend and long-time colleague, Black Hole's Arny Bink, Queenpin aims to bring a diverse array of electronically-based music to today's discerning music lover. Queenpin Recordings is a wholly owned subsidiary of EMILY TAN MUSIC PUBLISHING (ASCAP).

