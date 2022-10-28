PKF O'Connor Davies Expands to New Office Location in Shelton, Connecticut

Move reflects Firm's growth and reinforces its leading position in New England market

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 28, 2022

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is excited to announce the new location of its Shelton, Connecticut, office, opening at One Corporate Drive, Suite 725. Situated only a short distance away from the office's current location at Four Corporate Drive, Suite 488, the relocation provides much-needed space for the Firm to expand its team and welcome a greater number of clients. The move is the latest effort by the Firm to grow its operational footprint in the New England market and signals its continued position as the premier provider of accounting, audit and advisory services in the region.

"It's been exciting to witness the Firm's growth over the last few years, and the expansion of our Shelton office underscores our momentum," said Eric Hendlin, Partner-in-Charge of the Firm's Shelton office. "Our new location has been especially designed to accommodate a greater number of employees. We look forward to welcoming even more team members to the Firm as we continue expanding our work in the New England market."

Located in northeast Fairfield County, the Firm's Shelton office provides accounting, advisory, consulting and tax services to privately and closely-held businesses, individuals, and families. In addition, the team delivers specialty tax planning and solutions to high-net-worth business owners and family offices. The office's new location will continue to feature hallmarks of the Firm's industry-leading employee experience, which includes collaborative and connected workspaces.

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast and beyond. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 18 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.

PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pkf_oconnor_davies_expands_to_new_office_location_in_shelton_connecticut/prweb18978056.htm