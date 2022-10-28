Submit Release
Notice of Request for Applicants - Reducing Boat Sewage Discharge From Recreational Boats into District Waterways

DOEE seeks eligible entities who, after this competition, will have their proposal submitted to the US Fish & Wildlife Service for a federal grant. The grant would be for projects that will provide new or improved boat sewage pumpouts for recreational boats. The purpose of these grants is to reduce sewage in the rivers of the District of Columbia and the Chesapeake Bay by providing pumpout services to recreational boaters in the District of Columbia.

The amount available for the project is up to $1,500,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the Attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFP 2022-2223-FWD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 11/30/2022, at 11:59 p.m. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected]

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; AND
  • Government agencies
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

