A STORY OF MURDER, MYSTERY, AND INSPIRATION
Novel “The Will of the Creator” Will Keep You Holding Your Breath With its Twist and TurnsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when you find out that after years of murder mysteries, the serial killer is just sitting right next to you?
This is what the book “The Will of the Creator” exposes in a thrilling story of mystery and surprises.
Written by talented author Samuel Levitt, the book follows the story of Augie, Charley, and Teddy, three men who have suffered from major disabilities but have survived.
Augie is a Philadelphia-based boxer who had his promising career obstructed by alcohol and drugs. While sparring, he was hit in the head, collapsed and left him paralyzed. When he had recovered, he pursued his dream of being a baseball writer and even began to write a book about his life.
He met Charley, a war veteran. Charley was sent home from the war after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head and survived. Teddy also comes into the picture - is a former international R&B singer who met an accident and got paralyzed.
Everything was well until a series of killings occurred in the city. The victims are vagrants who are all stabbed in a unique way.
One day, Augie accidentally finds out who the killer is. By the condition of the bodies of the victims, Augie determines the killer.
How will Augie bring people to justice when the killer is the person he least expected to do the crime?
“The Will of the Creator” is an inspiring book that brings thrill and excitement, and at the same time, brings inspiration and hope for those who suffer from disability.
Levitt was born and raised in Philadelphia. He graduated from Temple University. His articles have appeared in Gambling Times, Win, and American Turf Monthly magazines.
“The Will of the Creator” is now available on Amazon and other major digital platforms worldwide.
