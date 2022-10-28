Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,278 in the last 365 days.

Returned nonresident big game tags go on sale Nov. 3 and are available to residents as second tags

Fish and Game will sell returned nonresident, general-season big game tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Nov. 3. Tags can be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours, at license vendors, online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com or by calling (800) 554-8685.

A list of available tags will be listed on Nov. 1 on the Nonresident License and Tag webpage. A reminder that returned controlled hunt tags cannot be purchased as second tags.

Nonresident sales

If a nonresident does not have a deer or elk tag, then the nonresident may be able to purchase a first tag and possibly a second tag during this sale. The current nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and all deer units still apply to returned tags purchased by nonresidents. Adult nonresident fees are $351.75 for deer tags and $651.75 for elk tags.

Resident sales as second tags

Residents can purchase a tag from the nonresident quota as a second tag. Nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and deer units do not apply to nonresident tags purchased by residents, so available deer tags can be used statewide and available elk tags can be purchased for any uncapped elk zone. Residents eligible for the Price Lock discount pay $301.75 for a deer tag or $416.75 for an elk tag. Residents not eligible for the Price Lock discount pay the same deer and elk tag fees as nonresidents.

Capped Elk Zone Tags: A resident or nonresident can purchase nonresident tags returned from a capped elk zone as long as the cap is not sold out.

Elk Zones Not Eligible for Any Second Tags: Elk City

Deer Units Not Eligible for Any Second Tags: 10, 10A, 12, 16A, 17, 19 and 20

For more information go to the Nonresident License and Tag webpage or call (208) 334-2592.

You just read:

Returned nonresident big game tags go on sale Nov. 3 and are available to residents as second tags

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.