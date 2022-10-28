THE JOURNEY OF MURDER AND MYSTERY
“The Will of the Creator” is Taking Readers by Storm, Written by Samuel LevittTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When dealing with a major challenge in life such as a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or an accident that left you disabled, how do you bounce back in life? Many people suffer from these life issues, however, only few people truly talk about it.
This is what the story of the book “The Will of the Creator” hopes to lay bare.
Written by author Samuel Levitt, the book follows the stories of three men who have been into the worst of life. The characters namely Augie, Charley, and Teddy have suffered major drawbacks in life. Recovery becomes even more difficult for the characters due to unexpected events that blow everyone’s minds.
Augie is a Philadelphia-based boxer who had his promising career obstructed by alcohol and drugs. While sparring, he was hit in the head, collapsed and left him paralyzed. When he had recovered, he pursued his dream of being a baseball writer and even began to write a book about his life.
On the other hand, Charley, a war veteran was sent home from the war after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head and survived. Teddy also comes into the picture - a former international R&B singer who met with an accident and got paralyzed.
The story shifts to the mysterious cases of murders in the city. The victims of the killings were vagrants who were all stabbed in a unique way. But some information sparked Augie’s curiosity. The condition of the bodies of the victims led to a shocking conclusion.
The most thrilling part of the story is how Augie will bring people to justice especially when the person he least expected to do a crime is the real perpetrator.
Read “The Will of the Creator” and be amazed at the transformative stories of these characters that bring joy, thrill, emotions, and inspiration to all its readers.
Samuel Levitt was born and raised in Philadelphia, where he graduated from Temple University. His articles have appeared in Gambling Times, Win, and American Turf Monthly magazines.
Catch “The Will of the Creator” on Amazon and other major digital platforms worldwide.
