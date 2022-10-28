LifeTagger COO Kenya Dunn Named Chairwoman of Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative
Dunn brings her background in leadership, sales, customer service, financial services, telecommunications, and technology to lead the TCCC
I am thrilled to embark on this journey leading the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative in their mission to build collective power to transform education.”NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a South Carolina start-up company making businesses and organizations smarter with technology integration for individualized customer information, personalized engagement, location awareness, and tailored user experience, announced their Chief Operating Officer, Kenya Dunn, has been appointed the Chairwoman of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative.
— Kenya Dunn, TCCC Chairwoman
The Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative is a community movement in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties committed to building collective power to transform education by changing systems that allow Black and Brown children to achieve their goals.
“I am thrilled to embark on this journey leading the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative in their mission to build collective power to transform education,” Dunn said. “I am personally vested in the organization’s endeavors; and I intend to challenge, address, and effect the decades of neglect, inequity, and exclusion.”
As the new Chairwoman of the Board Kenya’s highest priorities are:
-To ensure the community's voice is raised and amplified throughout all aspects of TCCC's work.
-Activate a dual approach to governance that leverages community assets such as grassroots and grass tops leaders.
-Elevate the TCCC story more broadly and frequently so that community stakeholders have a clear understanding of who TCCC is.
-Identify and secure new avenues of funding to support the dynamic work of TCCC.
“We are delighted to serve under Kenya’s leadership as we continue to elevate and advocate for ALL persons in the Tri-County region,” Phillis Martin, CEO, TCCC said. “We will address the persistent and systemic educational equity gaps at every stage along the cradle to career continuum.”
LifeTagger is proud to support Dunn's incredible community impact, and shares in her vision of creating lasting change for those that have been excluded in the past and creating a more equitable future for all to be able to pursue their professional goals.
To learn more about the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative , please visit www.tricountycradletocareer.org. To learn more about LifeTagger, please visit http://www.lifetaggerapp.com/
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
email us here