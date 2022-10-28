Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Worth US$ 283800 million by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbonated Soft Drinks market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Carbonated Soft Drinks market during 2022-2028.

Carbonated Soft Drinks market size is estimated to be worth US$ 249880 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 283800 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Carbonated beverages are commonly known as soft drinks which have carbon dioxide dissolved in it. They don’t have any alcoholic content; hence, they are termed as soft drinks and spans across sparkling drinks, smoothies, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, concentrates, and functional drinks. Carbonated beverages market is segmented based on their product types such as carbonated beverage regular, carbonated beverages diet, lemon/lime regular, and lemon/lime diet.



Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Diet Cola

Fruit-Flavored Carbonates

Standard Cola

Applications: -

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Discounters and Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Vending Machines

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Coca-Cola

Cott

Dr. Pepper Snapple

PepsiCo

