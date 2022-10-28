Vermicompost Market Worth US$ 234370 Million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermicompost market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Vermicompost market during 2022-2028. Vermicompost market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Vermicompost market size is estimated to be worth US$ 101850 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 234370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21606213

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.



Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.



Global Vermicompost Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Others

Applications: -

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural Industry

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21606213

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is the largest market with about 16% market share. Europe and Japan are follower, accounting for about 30% market share.



Major players in the global market include: -

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Suman Vermi Compost

Top 3 companies occupied about 31% market share.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21606213

Key Benefits of Vermicompost Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Vermicompost Market

TOC of Vermicompost Market Research Report: -

1 Vermicompost Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production Capacity by Region

4 Global Vermicompost Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Vermicompost Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21606213

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com