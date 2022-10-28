Partnership with Splash Marketing Set to Transform Social Media Strategy for Clients
AVH partnered with CEO/Founder of Splash Marketing Valeria Stoyanova, contracting her agency to provide transformative social media management for all clients.
Social media is a very new demand for businesses, and my vision is that Splash Marketing will make social media a part of marketing and consumer engagement that isn’t overlooked.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drama, memes, attention-grabbing videos, news articles – consumer audiences can find any and every type of entertainment on social media platforms. But, as anyone in the business world knows, social media isn’t just a time-suck. It presents a unique opportunity to reach consumers where they are spending the majority of their time – and that’s online. In fact, 79% of people say that user-generated content on social media significantly impacts their purchasing decisions (Stackla).
Valeria Stoyanova, CEO and Founder of Splash Marketing
Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC (AVH) has partnered with CEO and Founder of Splash Marketing Valeria Stoyanova and contracted her Miami-based agency to provide current and future clients with up-to-date, professional social media services that will keep client brands trending. For clients of a venture capital firm such as AVH, social media can be used to connect with potential investors, build interest in their product or service, and create or enhance their brand identity.
“Social media is a very new demand for businesses, and my vision is that Splash Marketing will make social media a part of marketing and consumer engagement that isn’t overlooked,” says Valeria Stoyanova, CEO and Founder of Splash Marketing. “We will be fulfilling a social media gap for [AVH’s] clients, growing their brand and staying on top of what’s new so they stay relevant and consumers remain engaged because that is so important these days. Social media is the ultimate trust factor.”
Valeria Stoyanova and Splash Marketing will provide additional social media services to current and future clients. As part of social media management and strategy, Valeria and her team will be outlining brand goals, discovering target audiences, creating brand messaging, generating creative content, and much more. She emphasizes the transformative quality social media has on business and consumer perspectives regarding client branding and messaging. AVH consistently embraces disruptive channels where it can align with and support other companies in their efforts to grow and positively impact various markets.
“Valeria and her team have smooth systems in place to make sure our clients are getting the most out of their social media endeavors," says James Burton, CEO and Founder of AVH. “This partnership comes at an opportune time as AVH looks to provide clients with even more value. We’re always looking for new ways to help our clients grow and succeed and we know that social media is a powerful tool that can help them reach their goals. We’re excited to be working with Valeria and her team at Splash Marketing.”
Valeria Stoyanova is originally from Bulgaria, having moved to the United States in 2013 when she was just 19 years old. Learning English from a pizza place, Valeria was determined to make her way successful. She attended and graduated from New York Real Estate Institute and eventually became a real estate agent in New York City. She recalls recording videos in her apartment for her job as a real estate agent, saying that generating content was one of her favorite things.
She moved to Miami, Florida a couple of years later and embraced her love of content creation while the economy was locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that slow work period, Valeria tapped into brand development on social media and slowly accumulated clients of all sizes. The amount of work grew, and she founded Splash Marketing in 2018.
Valeria emphasizes a bigger mission that became apparent as her business grew: creating job opportunities for women in Bulgaria. She had the desire to change the labor narrative and provide the women on her team with an opportunity to use their talent for creative content creation. Relationships and networking, partnerships and everyday improvement – Valeria is determined to keep these aspects of business a central focus of her work.
About Splash Marketing
Splash Marketing helps business owners with social media management, brand strategy, and content creation. The agency offers multiple social media packages for entrepreneurs who want to achieve maximum results on popular platforms that are changing the marketing narrative day by day. Splash Marketing operates with the ultimate goal of exceeding client expectations and facilitating financial and operational growth.
About Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC
Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC is a relationship-based firm that is focused on investing in engaged people, creative products, proprietary distribution channels, and revenue-scalable companies that drive business and seek success. AVH invests in organizations it believes have leading competitive positions in defendable markets. The company operates on the principles of “People. Product. Process. Profit.” as it acquires, refines, and sells.
