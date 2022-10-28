Madison Metals Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid as Part of Enhanced Share Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (“Madison” or the “Company”) (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) announced today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange.



Pursuant to the NCIB, Madison may, during the 12-month period commencing on October 28, 2022 and ending on October 28, 2023, purchase on the Canadian Securities Exchange up to an aggregate of approximately 940,000 of Madison’s common shares, representing approximately 5% of Madison’s current issued and outstanding common shares. The price that Madison will pay for any such common shares will be the market price at the time of the acquisitions. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased through the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined at the discretion of senior management of Madison.

Madison is pursuing the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects, and that the purchase of common shares would be a prudent use of funds.

Madison has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited to coordinate and facilitate its purchases of common shares under the NCIB. Purchases are expected to commence on or after October 28, 2022 and conclude on October 28, 2023, or an earlier date in the event purchases under the NCIB have been completed or as determined by management. During the last 12 months, Madison has not purchased any common shares under a NCIB.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc. (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) is an upstream mining and exploration company focused on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada. Using cutting-edge technologies and modern strategies, Madison Metals Inc. is positioned to move advanced uranium assets to market quickly.

With over 50 years of mining experience, including 22 years in Namibia, its management team has geological and financial expertise and a track record of creating shareholder value.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

