Congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak

TAJIKISTAN, October 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Honorable Rishi Sunak, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

It is my pleasure to congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Thirty years after the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Kingdom have fostered friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation, and today they continue to consistently promote them.

The Tajik side always attaches great importance to the further development of the partnership between the two countries, and we are determined to strengthen our cooperation with your country in all areas of mutual interest. We are ready to make joint efforts to advance this process at various levels.

I wish you good health, success in your responsible activities, and well-being and growing progress to the friendly people of the United Kingdom.

Availing this occasion, please accept the assurances of my high esteem to you.”