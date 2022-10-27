Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,339 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak

TAJIKISTAN, October 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Honorable Rishi Sunak, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

It is my pleasure to congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Thirty years after the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Kingdom have fostered friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation, and today they continue to consistently promote them.

The Tajik side always attaches great importance to the further development of the partnership between the two countries, and we are determined to strengthen our cooperation with your country in all areas of mutual interest. We are ready to make joint efforts to advance this process at various levels.

I wish you good health, success in your responsible activities, and well-being and growing progress to the friendly people of the United Kingdom.

Availing this occasion, please accept the assurances of my high esteem to you.”

You just read:

Congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.