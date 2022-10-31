CYBRA and Xerafy Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Wider Range of RFID Solutions
The pairing of CYBRA RFID Software with Xerafy’s industry leading hardware products creates a powerful team for customers seeking unique tracking solutions.
CYBRA develops the most robust RFID software in the business. And with Xerafy’s unique hardware, we’ll be able to offer some amazing solutions for our customers.”YONKERS, NY, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBRA Corporation, the New York-based developers of Edgefinity IoT tracking software, and Xerafy, a worldwide leader in RFID hardware manufacturing, announced a strategic partnership today to deliver RFID-centered solutions focused on asset tracking and industrial applications.
— Harold Brand
CYBRA’s Edgefinity IoT® is a platform for rapidly building integrated applications that locate and help protect people, assets, and vehicles using RFID, RTLS and other sensor technologies. Xerafy is an internationally recognized manufacturer of RFID tags, sensors, and other hardware products. Where Xerafy separates themselves from the competition is through their unique product offerings. Xerafy’s hardware is specialized to meet the needs of tracking personnel and equipment in adverse weather conditions, outdoors, and in exceptionally large facilities. Xerafy also offers RFID tags that are extremely small and durable, with the ability to withstand heat, shocks, acids, chemicals, pressure, and water.
With a dedicated team of RFID specialists and engineers, Xerafy will be able to work with CYBRA’s team to deploy advanced RFID solutions for any environment.
Says Harold Brand, CEO of CYBRA, “We know RFID can be used to track goods, equipment, and personnel very successfully. The trick is finding the right software and hardware that are effective and work together. CYBRA develops the most robust RFID software in the business. And with Xerafy’s unique hardware, we’ll be able to offer some amazing solutions for our customers.”
Edgefinity IoT tracks assets, equipment, personnel, and company vehicles to provide comprehensive situational awareness at any facility. With Edgefinity IoT, users can deploy powerful tracking solutions such as work-in-process operations, real time equipment location tracking, inventory threshold management, inbound and outbound shipment auditing, and safety protocol enforcement. Unlike other tracking and asset management software products, Edgefinity IoT is scalable and highly customizable. Organizations can start with just a small number of tags and hardware, then scale as needed. Whether you need to track large amounts of inventory, locate misplaced equipment, or ensure the safety of your employees, Edgefinity IoT lets you quickly deploy advanced, industrial strength tracking applications.
"Edgefinity IoT is an impressive software product”, says Michel Gillmann, Xerafy’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are always interested in partnering with software developers whose products are on the cutting edge of technology. With CYBRA’s RFID software, we’ll be better positioned to offer our partners and customers more customized solutions. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
About CYBRA Corporation
CYBRA Corporation is a leader in Auto Identification – barcode and RFID technology – serving customers in a wide range of industries.
In addition to MarkMagic®, CYBRA’s other flagship product is Edgefinity IoT® (PATENTED U.S. PATENT OFFICE 11,024,105). Edgefinity IoT is a platform for rapidly configuring integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other advanced tracking technologies. Edgefinity IoT provides customers with the ability to implement EPC (Electronic Product Code) compliance systems, as well as RFID track and trace applications. Edgefinity IoT can be used as an all-in-one rules driven solution for the safety, security, and productivity of people and assets using active RFID and RTLS technologies.
CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, Cloud, and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). CYBRA Corporation is located at 28 Wells Avenue, Building #3, Yonkers, NY 10701. Product information is available toll free at 1-800-CYBRA-88. CYBRA is represented by a network of value-added resellers throughout the United States and sales and support offices overseas. To request information via e-mail, write to: info@cybra.com.
About Xerafy
Xerafy was created in 2010 by a group of experienced RFID engineers that came together to solve the problems faced by industrial customers.
Since then, the company has established itself as a pioneer in passive RFID tracking and sensing technologies. Xerafy today collaborates with manufacturers and end-users to develop 'Connected Assets,' which enable more efficient business processes and new product capabilities. EY, Frost & Sullivan, GS1, RFID Journal, AIconics, and Red Herring have all recognized our technology.
