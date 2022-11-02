Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,106 in the last 365 days.

Guitner Dupre Launches Pride Collection and Announces Commitment to Support LGBTQ Young People

Pride Collection Guitner Dupre

Pride Fingerprint on Gold GD High Top Canvas Shoes

Pride Collection Guitner Dupre

Pride Fingerprint on Gold sweatshirt

Guitner Dupre Pride Peace & Love Lace up canvas shoes

Pride Peace & Love Lace up Canvas Shoes

In celebration of the launch of its Pride collection, Guitner Dupre, a non-binary clothing brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with The Trevor Project

MIDDLETOWN , DELAWARE , UNITED STATE , November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guitner Dupre Launches Pride Collection and Announces Commitment to Support LGBTQ Young People

In celebration of the launch of its Pride collection today, Guitner Dupre, the Haitian-based non-binary clothing brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.

The Trevor Project works to save young LGBTQ lives by providing support through free and confidential crisis intervention programs via a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat and text. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

Guitner Dupre is committed to supporting LGBTQ youth year-round, and will be donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project. This contribution will help The Trevor Project train a record number of crisis counselors to reach the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to support an organization like The Trevor Project, who is working to create a safer world where LGBTQ young people can live freely as their authentic selves,” said Lyndia Dupré . “We believe that Pride is every day, and we are so proud to offer a year-round, size-inclusive collection that celebrates self-expression and defies gender norms.”

Launched in October, Guitner Dupre is a gender-neutral clothing brand rooted in the rich history and culture of the Caribbean. The Pride collection will be available throughout the year, with new updates every season.

Lyndia Dupre
Guitner Dupre LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Guitner Dupre Launches Pride Collection and Announces Commitment to Support LGBTQ Young People

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.