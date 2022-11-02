Guitner Dupre Launches Pride Collection and Announces Commitment to Support LGBTQ Young People
In celebration of the launch of its Pride collection today, Guitner Dupre, the Haitian-based non-binary clothing brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.
The Trevor Project works to save young LGBTQ lives by providing support through free and confidential crisis intervention programs via a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat and text. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.
Guitner Dupre is committed to supporting LGBTQ youth year-round, and will be donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project. This contribution will help The Trevor Project train a record number of crisis counselors to reach the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S.
“We are thrilled to support an organization like The Trevor Project, who is working to create a safer world where LGBTQ young people can live freely as their authentic selves,” said Lyndia Dupré . “We believe that Pride is every day, and we are so proud to offer a year-round, size-inclusive collection that celebrates self-expression and defies gender norms.”
Launched in October, Guitner Dupre is a gender-neutral clothing brand rooted in the rich history and culture of the Caribbean. The Pride collection will be available throughout the year, with new updates every season.
