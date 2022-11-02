Blade partners with Hash Axis enabling seamless access to one of Hedera’s leading NFT marketplaces for biggest NFT drop
As thousands of Blade Wallet accounts receive their NFTs, Blade announced its Hash Axis partnership enabling holders to mint, buy & sell via their Blade Wallet.BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blade Labs Inc.'s ("Blade") new partnership with Hash Axis, one of Hedera's leading digital marketplaces, enables convenient and seamless transactions for NFT enthusiasts exploring easier and more efficient ways to buy and sell their digital collectibles.
The partnership is a win-win for both companies as Blade Wallet is the fastest growing and only multi-lingual, security-audited Web3 Digital Wallet built on Hedera.
Since Blade Wallet is available on multiple platforms, including Apple and Android devices and Chrome web browsers, Hash Axis users will soon have the convenience of facilitating transactions on the platform through their preferred device via mobile (Android and iOS) or the web. Currently, the integration between Blade Wallet and Hash Axis is only available through the Google Chrome extension version of the wallet with upgrades planned for future releases.
This partnership means wider adoption opportunities to increase both Blade and Hash Axis community sizes, with Blade recently crossing the 175,000 registered accounts milestone. Blade Wallet achieved this feat within only six months of operation, consolidating its position as the fastest-growing project on the Hedera network.
The remarkable speed, reliability, and stability of the Hedera network mean that NFT enthusiasts can now mint, buy, and sell Hedera NFTs on Hash Axis directly using Blade Wallet. Hash Axis users have used the self-service minting tool on the platform to generate over 30,000 unique NFTs, with more than 56% of all listed NFTs resulting in a sale since the platform’s debut in January, 2022. As a digital wallet for crypto and NFTs, digital asset collectors can store their NFTs on Blade Wallet. Hash Axis users can also buy HBAR tokens directly from Blade Wallet at competitively low fees.
After recently dropping thousands of free NFTs into its users’ wallets, Blade is leveraging this partnership with Hash Axis as a vehicle to offer more perks to members of both communities, by providing value and utility to their genesis NFT collection. Blade also has plans underway to create exclusive opportunities on Hash Axis for its NFT holders through token gating.
Blade Wallet users can easily take advantage of the perks of this partnership by following these steps:
● Visit Hash Axis to Enter your Serial Number on the verified Blade Collection page.
● Connect your Blade wallet to list or buy NFTs.
● Sign to approve the transactions with Blade wallet.
This and many other partnerships Blade Labs has secured over the past six months further reflect the company's vision to enable users to seamlessly transition between Web2 and Web3 activities that provide true utility and benefit to daily life.
About Hash Axis
Hash Axis is a global digital marketplace built on the Hedera network for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens. Launched in January 2022, the platform allows users to mint, buy, sell, and discover Hedera NFTs.
About Blade Wallet
Developed by Blade Labs Inc., Blade Wallet is a next-generation, non-custodial Web3 wallet built on Hedera. Since its launch in 2022, Blade Wallet has become:
● The fastest-growing Web3 wallet on Hedera
● The first and only Hedera native Web3 wallet to be available on Apple and Android mobiles, as well as via Chrome web extension
● The first multi-lingual Web3 wallet on Hedera
● The first and only security-audited (by Certik) wallet on Hedera
Blade Wallet offers access to secure, speedy, reliable, low-cost, and eco-friendly transactions and activities on Hedera. From dynamic scrolling NFT galleries to native staking, Blade Wallet offers a growing number of features and Web3 activities to its growing community.
According to its CEO and Co-founder, Sami Mian, Blade Labs’ purpose is to " provide Web2 users simple, secure, and frictionless access to Web3 activities."
For more information about Blade Wallet, please visit BladeWallet.io
