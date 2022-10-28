G4 TEQUILAS WINS GOLD MEDALS FROM THE BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE
G4 Tequila's Reposado and Blanco Tequilas win high scores and gold medals from the Beverage Testing Institute.
We are proud and honored to work with Felipe Camarena and his sons, who have developed incredible tequilas with respect to tradition, sustainability, innovation, and stewardship of the land.”CHICAGO, IL , UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G4 Tequila, a line of ultra-premium tequilas from legendary master distiller Felipe Camarena, sustainably distilled using estate spring water and harvested rainwater, won two Gold medals and top ratings from the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI).
— Jeff Ernst, Brand Manager of G4 Tequilas
G4’s Reposado Tequila won a Gold medal and received a 94-point/“Exceptional” rating from BTI.
BTI described the G4 Reposado as “Slivery straw color. Aromas and flavors of wet straw, grass clippings, and chives, lime salted caramel, white pepper, and chihuahua cheese stuffed poblano with a velvety, crisp, dry medium body and a tingling, interesting, medium-length finish with notes of vanilla lemon meringue, cinnamon sugar cookie, violets, and rosemary. Very delicate barrel influence with a deft touch rounding out and highlighting the agave characteristics, giving way to an herbal, spicy, and slightly smoky treat.”
BTI awarded G4’s Blanco Tequila with a Gold medal and gave it a 93-point/“Exceptional” rating.
Of G4’s Blanco Tequila, BTI says, “Clear color. Aromas and flavors of roast poblano, crushed pink Himalayan salt, powdered lime, and blue cheese with a satiny, vibrant, dry medium-to-full body and an intricate, medium-long finish that presents suggestions of lime and prickly pear cactus, sweet basil, cracked black pepper, and sandalwood. Peppery, earthy, and citrus fruit-forward with waves of dried herbs; so good that trying this at still proof would be an exciting endeavor.”
“We appreciate BTI recognizing G4 Reposado and Blanco expressions as the exceptional tequilas we, and our fans, know they are. We are proud and honored to work with Felipe and his sons, who have developed incredible tequilas with respect to tradition, sustainability, innovation, and stewardship of the land,” stated Jeff Ernst, Brand Manager of G4 Tequilas.
Founded in 1981 by Craig Goldwyn and Dr. Harry Lawless of Cornell University, Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) uses an industry-leading methodology to evaluate wine, beer, and spirits. BTI has become the most comprehensive and reliable source for alcoholic beverage product testing and professional reviews worldwide.
G4 Tequilas can be found in retailers and beverage venues throughout the United States.
###
About G4 Tequila
G4 Tequila is distilled at Destileria El Pandillo by Felipe Camarena and his sons, Luis, Felipe, and Alan. The Camarena family has been making the world’s top tequilas in Los Altos de Jalisco since 1937, and Felipe and his sons are the fourth generation (G4) to carry on this heritage. Felipe built the distillery to honor the family heritage and tradition while adding innovative and eco-forward-thinking elements to create the most sustainable distillery in Mexico. El Pandillo uses traditional tools like stone ovens and copper stills for their heritage and sustainability benefits. The distillery grows its agave on the property, and they harvest it and produce G4 Tequila using clean energy sources like solar, wind, and water. Find G4 online at https://g4tequilas.com/ and on Facebook and Instagram.
Jen Peterson
Bright Space Agency
+1 312-953-8323
Jen@brightspaceagency.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other