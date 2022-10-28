Vantage Drilling International Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on November 10, 2022 to discuss operating results for the third quarter of 2022. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on November 10, 2022. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.



To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 866-966-5335 and international callers may dial +1 212-999-6659. Please call five minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 866-583-1035 for U.S. callers and 44 (0) 20 3451 9993 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 9596381#.

About the Company

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third-party owned drilling units.

