FERS Strives to Educate Federal Employees and Get Them Expert Retirement Assistance
TAMPA BAY, FL, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State-licensed experts are offering free one-on-one retirement consultations for federal employees. These experts seek to connect them to financial experts and advisers who’ll provide the direction needed in their planning. Hundreds of employees have begun their consultation phase and are taking the steps toward their future. All of this is accessible through the Federal Employee Retirement System website.
Building the Bridge Towards Better Retirement Planning
FERS connects employees to specialists, meaning they understand the government system. They are independent licensed agents, meaning that they can offer products and services for a price. The first consultation is free and helps employees acquire services from these experts. They may opt not to get it and instead use the advice to further their self-planning.
The organization believes that many wonder about their retirement but are hesitant. They think it may come at an expensive cost or don’t know where to start looking. By offering a free session, FERS breaks down those barriers. All of this improves the chances of federal employees reaching their retirement goals.
Federal Retirement Challenges
Three elements make up FERS. Everyone employed from January 1, 1984, will be under the system. Those who recently transferred or rehired in the system are exceptions. No matter the case, the lack of information remains an issue. Here are some of the most common questions federal employees ask regarding retirement:
● Are there investment options I can take while contributing toward retirement?
● How do I diversify my risk?
● When should I retire?
● How much can I expect to get during retirement?
These are all vital questions that can provide peace of mind once answered. Knowing the answers can also help people form goals and plans to reach them. The consultation will inform more about people’s retirement status with the three elements, namely:
1. Basic Benefit Plan
2. Social Security
3. Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)
Prioritizing Retirement Planning
FERS noted that many federal employees do not ponder or prioritize retirement planning. They believe it is far away, so they do not bother with it yet. They want to educate employees by letting them know how early planning can impact their financial future positively. The complimentary session is one of the first steps, though they aim to keep an open line to help any federal employees in need.
One of the untold effects of a lack of retirement planning is fear and stress. Retirees can become anxious because they never knew the complete details of their retirement. They could end up with less than expected or don’t even know if they have any money for them at all during this phase. The organization is taking steps to minimize these situations.
Jeremy Haug
Jeremy Haug
Federal Employee Retirement System
