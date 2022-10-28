Klik's Jim Casey & Dasinu's Hans Soeteman Release Nonstruct - A Collaboration Between The Netherlands and the USA

Nonstruct

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 -- Casey & Soeteman's Debut Recording Nonstruct

A Transatlantic Collaboration Between

America and The Netherlands

will be released November 1st

It is available on iTunes & Amazon

NFL great Bernie Kosar ran into samples of Casey & Soeteman’s music on Twitter. He says “The music is great. I can't stop listening to it. I’m happy to announce the release of their record to the world. Here it comes! My favorite track is called Mess. The world is going to hear a lot of this music coming from me."

Bass Musician Magazine, one of the strongest advocates for instrumental rock music in the world, said "This album is a high-energy display of Groove Rock Fusion at its finest; think Funk meets Progressive Rock. There are giant-sized helpings of lip-curling bass groove and astronomic guitar shredding in eight original tracks."

Bassist/Producer Jim Casey is best known from Rolling Stone Magazine’s Hottest unsigned band Klik. Guitarist/Producer Hans Soeteman is best known in The Netherlands for his astounding progressive rock band Dasinu.

The Story of Nonstruct

One day Casey was listening to music on the internet and he heard an amazing piece of music. He immediately sought the artist out to ask him if he could play on his next track.

About a month later Soeteman sent Casey an unfiished track called SWAMP with a big space in the middle. Casey placed a bass track there which has been called “very tasty” and “impressively dazzling” by Bass Musician Magazine and it’s on the new Casey & Soeteman collaboration Nonstruct.

The two have never spoken, never Zoomed or used Skype; only emails and music parts copied into their shared Dropbox. In the bass, guitar, and instrumental rock communities Nonstruct is now one of the most anticipated album releases this year.

