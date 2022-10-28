Power Biopharms Donates Thousands in Gummies to DFW Breast Cancer Patients

Colt Power in the flower room of his farm in Fort Worth Power Biopharms Colt Power looks at one of his indoor-grown plants

Donating their well-made, trusted gummy options to those enduring a battle with breast cancer, Power Biopharms is sharing wellness with those who need it most.

We have a great admiration for the work that is done at The Bridge and we wanted to do something that aligns with what we believe in: the power of Cannabis.” — Colt Power