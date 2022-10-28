Power Biopharms Donates Thousands in Gummies to DFW Breast Cancer Patients
Donating their well-made, trusted gummy options to those enduring a battle with breast cancer, Power Biopharms is sharing wellness with those who need it most.
We have a great admiration for the work that is done at The Bridge and we wanted to do something that aligns with what we believe in: the power of Cannabis.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth based indoor craft hemp farm, Power Biopharms, has donated hundreds of bags of cannabinoid-based gummies to breast cancer patients and survivors in their community. A charitable initiative, Power Biopharms agreed to donate a bag of gummies for each bag of gummies sold throughout October to the Dallas-based charity organization: The Bridge Breast Network.
— Colt Power
“This is such a great opportunity to help real people in our community,” says Colt Power, founder and CEO of Power Biopharms. “We have a great admiration for the work that is done at The Bridge and we wanted to do something that aligns with what we believe in: the power of Cannabis.”
One of the many noted ways that Cannabis compounds like CBD can be beneficial has been in the space of helping those who are enduring the treatment or side effects of fighting cancer. Those who may seek these types of products, however, may not feel comfortable with what is available in their marketplace or they are not sure what brands they can trust. If they do have a comfort with cannabinoid wellness, getting gummies can be an additional expense that a patient may not currently have available to spare.
“This is something we’re able to do right now,” explains Power. “This is helping real people today.”
The Bridge Breast Network is a Dallas-based charitable organization that provides diagnostic, treatment and survivorship services to the uninsured of north Texas. The Bridge Breast Network is able to turn every dollar they get in donations into ten dollars of services to real patients in their community. Get to know them more at BridgeBreast.org.
Power Biopharms is a licensed and legal High CBD Cannabis (hemp) farm in Fort Worth, Texas. The continuous grow is able to harvest biweekly for consistent, high quality wellness products all year long. Get to know them at PowerBiopharms.com
Colt Power
Power Biopharms
+1 8179529752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other