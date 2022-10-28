Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,264 in the last 365 days.

Power Biopharms Donates Thousands in Gummies to DFW Breast Cancer Patients

Colt Power flower room Texas Cannabis

Colt Power in the flower room of his farm in Fort Worth

Power Biopharms Texas CBD

Power Biopharms

Colt Power holds indoor grown Cannabis plant

Colt Power looks at one of his indoor-grown plants

Donating their well-made, trusted gummy options to those enduring a battle with breast cancer, Power Biopharms is sharing wellness with those who need it most.

We have a great admiration for the work that is done at The Bridge and we wanted to do something that aligns with what we believe in: the power of Cannabis.”
— Colt Power
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth based indoor craft hemp farm, Power Biopharms, has donated hundreds of bags of cannabinoid-based gummies to breast cancer patients and survivors in their community. A charitable initiative, Power Biopharms agreed to donate a bag of gummies for each bag of gummies sold throughout October to the Dallas-based charity organization: The Bridge Breast Network.

“This is such a great opportunity to help real people in our community,” says Colt Power, founder and CEO of Power Biopharms. “We have a great admiration for the work that is done at The Bridge and we wanted to do something that aligns with what we believe in: the power of Cannabis.”

One of the many noted ways that Cannabis compounds like CBD can be beneficial has been in the space of helping those who are enduring the treatment or side effects of fighting cancer. Those who may seek these types of products, however, may not feel comfortable with what is available in their marketplace or they are not sure what brands they can trust. If they do have a comfort with cannabinoid wellness, getting gummies can be an additional expense that a patient may not currently have available to spare.

“This is something we’re able to do right now,” explains Power. “This is helping real people today.”


The Bridge Breast Network is a Dallas-based charitable organization that provides diagnostic, treatment and survivorship services to the uninsured of north Texas. The Bridge Breast Network is able to turn every dollar they get in donations into ten dollars of services to real patients in their community. Get to know them more at BridgeBreast.org.

Power Biopharms is a licensed and legal High CBD Cannabis (hemp) farm in Fort Worth, Texas. The continuous grow is able to harvest biweekly for consistent, high quality wellness products all year long. Get to know them at PowerBiopharms.com

Colt Power
Power Biopharms
+1 8179529752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Power Biopharms Donates Thousands in Gummies to DFW Breast Cancer Patients

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.