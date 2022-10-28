Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Appointment of 14 New Members of the National Board for Education Sciences

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the appointment of 14 new members of the National Board for Education Sciences:

“The experts appointed by President Biden to the National Board for Education Sciences are renowned scholars, nationally respected educators, and proven leaders who are dedicated to the academic success and well-being of students of all ages and backgrounds, and who share a commitment to educators, school leaders, and families. Their academic credentials, diverse perspectives, and years of experience in education make them eminently qualified to advise and oversee our Department’s independent research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences. At a moment of so many challenges and opportunities in education, we must ensure that educators, school and district leaders, and support staff have access to high-quality, nonpartisan research and practical, data-driven strategies to close achievement gaps and support student success.”

Background on the National Board for Education Sciences

The National Board for Education Sciences is established as part of the Institute of Education Sciences (Institute).The Ins titute’s mission is to provide national leadership in expanding fundamental knowledge and understanding of education from early childhood through postsecondary study, in order to provide parents, educators, students, researchers, policymakers, and the general public with reliable information about the condition and progress of education in the United States, the educational practices that support learning and improve academic achievement and access to educational opportunities for all students, and the effectiveness of federal and other education programs.