President of the European Council visits Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, October 27 - On October 27, President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Uzbekistan.

On October 28, the distinguished guest visited the New Uzbekistan Park and laid flowers at the Independence Monument.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Charles Michel at the Kuksaroy Residence. A joint photographing took place.

High-level talks were held.

Current issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation were discussed at the meeting in a contracted format. Views were exchanged on the international and regional agenda.

An agreement was reached on working closely together to increase practical interaction to facilitate the implementation of the program of democratic transformations and economic reforms in Uzbekistan, primarily in innovation, green economy, digitalization.

The issue of preparing a roadmap for the implementation of proposals and initiatives put forward by Uzbekistan during the “Central Asia – EU” Summit was agreed.

Source: UzA

