The Original Houdini Seance Zoomed Free From The Houdini Museum, on Halloween
Headed up by noted performers Dorothy Dietrich & Dick Brookz at 12:30pm Eastern. Dietrich's an Escape Artist, & Houdini authority. Brookz is Museum curator.
The Original Houdini Seance being zoomed FREE from The Houdini Museum, Scranton, PA. USA on October 31, Halloween, beginning at 12:30pm Eastern.”UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Original Houdini Seance being zoomed free from The Houdini Museum, Scranton, PA. USA on October 31, Halloween, beginning at 12:30pm Eastern. The event will be headed up by renowned performers Dorothy Dietrich and Dick Brookz for the third time on Zoom.
— Dorothy Dietrich
Dorothy Dietrich is a noted Escape Artist, authority on Houdini, Houdini Historian, speaker, and consultant who has appeared on many TV shows including Mysteries At The Museum, The History Channel, Deals From the Dark Side, Tom Snyder, and starred in an HBO Special; The World’s Greatest Escapes hosted by Tony Curtis and many more. Her talents have taken her all over the world. Dietrich is the Director of The Houdini Museum. Also appearing will be Dick Brookz noted magician, mentalist, comedian, Houdini Historian, and creative consultant. He travels performing and consulting with magic & Houdini projects. Dick is the curator of the Houdini Museum and featured magician.
The event will begin at 12:30 and with a visit from the Houdini Family. Jeff, Forrest & Debbie Blood who will discuss what it was like growing up in the Houdini Family. Guest speaker John Cox, who writes the popular blog WILD ABOUT HARRY ( wildabouthoudini.com), will share a few minutes about what happened with Houdini in 2022. John lives in Los Angeles where he is currently working on a definitive book about Houdini's life and career.
The actual Houdini Seance will begin at 1:26 PM eastern, the time, Houdini died on Halloween in 1926. This event has always been FREE. The New York Times early on reported Mrs Houdini wanted "the motivation for the spirit-communication to be free from monetary gain." When Bess Houdini stopped doing the seances after 10 years, she asked renowned writer and Houdini biographer and creator of “The Shadow” series Walter B. Gibson to carry the seances on.
Dorothy Dietrich attended Walter B. Gibson’s Seances for many years around NYC throughout the late 1970’s at New York's legendary Magic Towne House and at Houdini's NYC brownstone on 113th Street, at Houdini’s first childhood home on 79th Street in NYC and at the Houdini Museum in Scranton, PA, the only building in the world dedicated to Houdini. ( http://Houdini.org )
Many of the seances have been attended by Houdini's family as this one will. Each year since Houdini's death on Halloween, the day Houdini died, a tribute in the form of a seance has been conducted as a tribute and a test to challenge crooked mediums and psychics who claim to contact the dead. Houdini told people not to be cheated by those who make such claims! Houdini famously said before he died if he, the greatest escape artist of all time, could not escape from the beyond and return, no one could. This is the only Houdini seance that dates back directly to Houdini's wife, Beatrice.
When Walter B Gibson got up in years, he turned the responsibility and honor of carrying on the Original Houdini Seance to Dorothy Dietrich. The seances were about to be cancelled because of COVID, but in the year 2000 they became the first ever virtual Houdini seances and had a worldwide record attendance of 200 guests those two years in a row. Due to demand this year there will be 500 spots available and is likely to sell out so book early.
You are invited to get a virtual front row seat & close up look at this memorable historic Houdini event. Will Houdini give us a sign from the Beyond? Who Knows…?
You my also call to attend in person at the Houdini Museum. Limited seating is available.
JOHN BRAVO
Magic USA
+1 570 383 9297
email us here