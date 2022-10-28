Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market Is Expected to Reach $5.38 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for convenient user experience, growing deployment of home automation devices, and high adoption of wireless technologies fuel the growth of the global Bluetooth smart plugs market. Based on price, the low segment generated the highest share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bluetooth smart plugs market was estimated at $0.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 212 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14083

Increase in demand for convenient user experience, growing deployment of home automation devices, and high adoption of wireless technologies fuel the growth of the global Bluetooth smart plugs market. On the other hand, incompatibility with certain intelligent devices restrains the growth to some extent. However, rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The global lockdown disrupted the supply chain for many industries across the world, which, in turn, delayed the supply of Bluetooth smart plugs, thereby impacting the market negatively.

Nevertheless, as the global situation is getting better, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14083?reqfor=covid

The global Bluetooth smart plugs market is analyzed across type, price, end-use, and region.

Based on type, the three-hole plug segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.7% throughout the forecast period, while porous plug registered CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on price, the low segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths the global market. The medium segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14083

The key market players analyzed in the global Bluetooth smart plugs market report include Belkin International Inc., Etekcity Corporation, iSmart Alarm Inc., Insteon, Panasonic Corporation, D-Link Corp., SDI Technologies Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., and EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Top Trending Report:

1. GigE Camera Market

2. Storage Accelerator Market

3. Terrain Robot Market

4. Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market

5. Audio IC Market

6. Airborne LiDAR Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

