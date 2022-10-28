Stuart Ross Carlson announces the release of “Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS” and “Carols for Christmas.”
Stuart Ross Carlson, a gifted musician, arranger, and composer, is set to release two independent projects before the holiday season.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stuart Ross Carlson, a talented musician and arranger/composer who is quickly gaining national renown, has produced two new recordings: "Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS," release date Friday, October 28, and "Carols for Christmas," scheduled to be released Friday, November 11.
Lauded as a violinist and already a published arranger/composer, music is Stuart’s passion. His friends know him to be quiet, gentle, and polite, but he truly lights up when he's making music and performing. Born severely premature in 1996, Stuart is a surviving twin and was diagnosed at age 3 with autism. Because of all the support and encouragement he’s received, Stuart hopes to encourage and inspire others who are currently facing adversity.
"Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS"
In 2021, Stuart was commissioned by PBS Television station KTWU in Topeka to record six new compositions/arrangements for their new 4-part series, titled "Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS." This remarkable series will air in Kansas markets beginning in December of 2022 with a national PBS release tentatively scheduled for 2024. "Fiddle Suite (in A Major)" is the first single.
"Carols for Christmas"
Stuart has spent the summer not only working on his "Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS" project, but also recording 8 of his published Christmas Carols for string quartet. These recordings include an original composition, "Christmas Morning," and several other popular carols. It's been a busy summer for Stuart, but he's managed to produce some beautiful music for us all to enjoy this holiday season!
Many incredibly talented Michigan- and Kansas-based musicians are featured on both albums, including Brad Philips, Jetty Rae, Brian Allen, Caroline Coade, Dana Rath, Jacob Warren, Cole Anderson, Zoie Hightower, Kurtis Hansen, and the Topeka Symphony Orchestra!
We're excited to announce that "Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS" will be released Friday, October 28th, and "Carols for Christmas" will be available for purchase on Friday, November 11th. You'll be able to find both albums on Stuart’s website and your favorite streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.
For more information about Stuart Ross Carlson, visit his website or Facebook page.
About Stuart Ross Carlson
Stuart Ross Carlson is an accomplished arranger/composer, musician, and producer from Dexter, Michigan. He holds two undergraduate degrees in violin performance and composition, a Master's degree in viola performance, and soon-to-be Specialist’s degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Stuart has done exceptionally well and has won numerous competitions, including the 2016 VSA International Young Soloists Competition (at which he performed on the Kennedy Center's Millenium Stage) and the 2017 University of Michigan School of Music Concerto Competition. His works have been performed by ensembles across the U.S., U.K., and Japan.
Stuart is a gifted musician and arranger/composer who has performed as a soloist and ensemble member across the U.S. and the U.K. and loves sharing his passion for music with others.
We are excited to announce the release of Stuart Ross Carlson's first album,"Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS," and his first single "Fiddle Suite (in A Major)."
Stuart states, "I want to express a sincere and special thank you to everyone in my life who has supported and guided me. You made this day possible. Special thanks to my family, Rodney Friend, Caroline Coade, and Lisa Bardach. Also, this project wouldn’t have been possible without my wonderful musician friends, Val VanDerSluis of KTWU PBS, and Eric Wojahn of Solid Sound Recording. Thank you!”
