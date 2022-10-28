MDC reminds hunters to review changes in the Fall 2022-23 Deer/Turkey season regulations before going afield

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Autumn is here, and that means archery deer and fall turkey hunting seasons are in full swing, with Youth, Firearms, Antlerless, and Alternative Methods deer seasons fast approaching. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) urges hunters to get out and enjoy the Show-Me-State’s hunting seasons safely.

To assist hunters, each year MDC publishes the Fall Deer and Turkey Regulations and Information pamphlet with all current hunting regulations, and lots more helpful information. The fall 2022 pamphlets are available at MDC offices, wherever hunting permits are sold, as well as online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVo.

“The pamphlet has everything one needs to know about safely harvesting a Missouri whitetail deer or turkey,” said Jefferson County Conservation Agent Lexis Wilson.

Agent Wilson also reminds hunters that each year there may be some changes to the regulations. “Conservation agents encourage hunters to pick up a copy of the pamphlet each year and familiarize themselves any potential regulation changes,” Agent Wilson said.

Hunters should consult the back page of the pamphlet, suggested Agent Wilson, where they can find plainly laid out the “Season at a Glance” table, which displays the dates, locations, methods, and hunter orange requirements for each portion of the 2022 fall deer and turkey hunting seasons. Below that is the “What’s New for 2022” section. In this section hunters can quickly see what is new for the year and the pages that the details for each change can be found.

Here’s what’s new in the regulations for the 2022/2023 deer season:

Four counties have been added to the CWD Management Zone: Barton, Green, Ripley, and Vernon

During November 12-13, hunters who harvest a deer in CWD Management Zone counties (except Gasconade, Knox, St. Charles, and Warren counties) must take the deer (or its head) on the day of harvest to a mandatory CWD sampling station.

Hunters who are 15 years or younger on Sept. 15, 2022, are now exempt from the antler-point restriction during the archery deer season and all portions of the firearms deer season.

The antler-point restriction has been removed for Barton and Vernon counties.

Hunters may now fill an additional firearms antlerless permit in 18 counties.

Hunters may now fill one firearms antlerless permit in Iron County.

New managed deer hunts have been added, and others have been removed or modified.

Deer hunting regulations have changed for some conservation areas.

“Pick up your copy of the Fall Deer and Turkey Regulations and Information pamphlet at your local MDC office, wherever permits can be purchased, or download a PDF online before heading afield this season,” said Agent Wilson.

To find out more about Missouri’s hunting seasons, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gx.