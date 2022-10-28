Oats Market to Reach USD 8.86 Billion By 2030; Increased Demand for Nutritional Foods & Changing Consumer Dietary Preferences Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

The oats market is anticipated to grow due to the nourishing and health benefits associated with oat consumption and increasing global awareness of the need for improved food usage. North America emerged as the largest market for the global oats market, with a 37.04% share of the market revenue in 2021.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global oats market is expected to grow from USD 5.84 billion in 2021 to USD 8.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The oat (Avena sativa), sometimes known as the common oat, is a cereal grain produced for its seed. While oatmeal and rolled oats are suitable for human consumption, livestock feed is one of the most popular applications for oats.



When consistently taken, oats are a nutrient-rich meal that reduces blood cholesterol. A tiny percentage of people may develop celiac disease when exposed to avenins, proteins found in oats comparable to gliadin from wheat. Other gluten-containing grains, like wheat and barley, are typically found in oat products. Oats' high nutritional content is the main factor behind their high demand. The global oats market is expanding as oats become more widely accepted as a healthy choice for human consumption and as consumer preferences favor a healthy lifestyle. The fundamental forces driving the global oats market are the rising number of fitness enthusiasts and consumer health consciousness. Oats are emerging as a wholesome and nutrient-dense substitute for people concerned about their health. Other significant drivers of the global oats market are the growing middle class and working class. Global breakfast consumption has decreased due to busy lives and long work hours. Customers are attracted in large numbers by the population's need for a quick breakfast that is nutrient-dense. An additional factor driving the expansion of the global oats market is the rising end-use of oats in bakery goods, including cookies, bread, and muffins.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global oats market, the key players are focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. In February 2022, Above Food Corp. purchased Sonic Milling Systems, Ltd., a reputable company that specializes in developing processing techniques for plant-based ingredients and products. The hydrodynamic-cavitation process used by Sonic Milling uses pressure and water to create tiny air bubbles that may disintegrate various materials, including fruits, vegetables, and pulses, into clean-label liquids and sauces without the need for stabilizers. Above Food Corp. utilized the technique to create oat beverages, oat creamer, and oat concentrate for several North American merchants and brands.



Market Growth & Trends



The younger generation's inclination for fitness and health consciousness has contributed to the expansion of the oats industry. Whole-grain eating decreases the risk of cardiovascular illnesses while also providing high-quality nourishment. The market for oats can shift substantially due to rapid urbanization and the rising fitness obsession among millennials. Oats' increased use in animal feed has caught consumers' attention because of their high soluble fiber content. Oats are increasingly used as animal feed for horses, piglets, and chickens due to their high-calorie content and well-balanced amino acid composition. The oats market can have tremendous growth prospects due to these reasons.



Key Findings



• The whole oats segment had the largest market share of 32.85% in 2021.



The type segment is divided into whole oats, steel cuts, instant oats, and others. The whole oats segment had the largest market share of 32.85% in 2021. Each oat seed's nutty, fibrous exterior is known as the bran. Protein, fiber, B vitamins, and various other nutrients are abundant. Vitamin E, which is crucial for the health of the skin, hair, and immune system, may be found in the germ, sometimes known as wheat germ, when marketed on its own. Phytonutrients, which can support the health of many bodily systems, are present in the germ and the bran. Each seed of whole grain oats typically has the ideal nourishment for an oat plant to sprout and grow. The nutrients are self-contained and well-balanced in whole-grain oats. Whole-grain oats provide the perfect nutrients for both humans and animals.



• In 2021, the animal feed segment had a larger share of 35.58%.



The application segment is divided into breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery, animal feed, and others. In 2021, the animal feed segment had a larger share of 35.58%. Oats are a cereal that can be added to the diets of animals and is excellent for feeding both pets like cats and dogs and game animals. Oats' high-fat content, an essential ingredient in horse feed, raises their energy level. Oats are calming to the digestive system and lessen allergic responses to cat food. Oats are an excellent grain for young calves to start eating because of their high hull and fiber content. Many experienced cattlemen decide to feed weaned calves exclusively oats to start, then gradually switch to higher-energy grains as the animals get used to grain consumption. Oats are an excellent feed for youngstock and breeding animals.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Oats Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, as oats are growing rapidly in nations like Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Russia, in the global oats market, Europe is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 6.44% over the forecast period. Oat consumption and oat-based products have grown in this region due to a rise in health consciousness among the population. The market for oats has a strong possibility of expanding due to the growing demand for oat-based foods.



Key players operating in the global oats market are:



• Nestlé S.A.

• Quaker Oats Company

• General Mills, Inc.

• Pioneer Foods Ltd.

• Post Holdings, Inc.

• Nature's Path Foods

• Richardson International Limited

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• Morning Foods Limited

• Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group)

• Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

• The Kellogg Company

• Marico Limited

• B&G Foods, Inc.

• Avena Foods Limited

• Grain Millers, Inc.

• Bagrry's India Ltd

• NOW Health Group, Inc.

• Helsinki Mills Ltd.

• Unigrain Pty Ltd



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global oats market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Oats Market by Type:



• Whole Oats

• Steel Cut

• Instant Oats

• Others



Global Oats Market by Application:



• Breakfast Cereals

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Animal Feed

• Others



About the report:



The global oats market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



