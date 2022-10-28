Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,300 in the last 365 days.

Revere Securities acted as placement agent for $4 Million PIPE for Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce the closing of a $4 Million private placement for Crown Electrokinetics Corp. CRKN.

"This new capital will allow Crown to deliver its first-generation product, while also providing us with the runway to continue negotiating debt capital, which the Company will require to initiate our next phase of manufacturing." said Doug Croxall, Chairman and CEO of Crown Electrokinetics.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Media Contact:
Jay Yu
Revere Securities LLC
(212) 688-2350
jyu@reveresecurities.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revere-securities-acted-as-placement-agent-for-4-million-pipe-for-crown-electrokinetics-corp-301662401.html

SOURCE Revere Securities LLC

You just read:

Revere Securities acted as placement agent for $4 Million PIPE for Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.