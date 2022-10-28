DHgate Kicks Off "Buzz the Game" Sports Sale Season with Discounts of Up to 80% Off on Over 63,440 items and 8.24 Million Coupons Valued at 128 Million USD

DHgate, the leading cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, kicks off The DHgate Sports Sales Season, offering massive discounts on tens of thousands of products ranging from football accessories and sportswear to sports fan items! DHgate is offering discounts up to 80% off and 8.24 million coupons exclusively for this sports season valued at up to 128 million USD in total.

Alongside a massive number of discount coupons, flash deals, and limited offers, the Sports Sale Season kicks off with more exciting new digitalized tools for a better shopping experience at DHgate.com, including a customized online football game, an AI selection service on the website and DHLink's unprecedented delivery offers to Qatar throughout the full season. Check the official website, add it to your Favorites, and stay tuned!

For more football fun during the season, the Online Football Game designed by DHgate team exclusively for the Sports Sale Season will also be launched on November 14. Players can enter the game via banners on the DHgate app and enjoy the fun of this online football game with lots of chances to win. Through simple clicks on the screen, users can simulate the process of playing football online and get scores. Scores are convertible to DHgate coupons for between $6 to $66 USD each day. Each game lasts 25 seconds. Don't forget to check the scores at the end of the day for the coupon distribution.

DHgate provides digitalized tools to users for a better shopping experience during the event. DHLink, the one-stop intelligent cross-border logistics service affiliated with DHGATE Group, will provide delivery channels and services to Qatar for ALL shop owners for the first time during the Sports Sale Season. DHLink Smart Route Plan and X-day Delivery Plan will cover major countries in Europe and America, further adding to the Sports Sale Season to improve the logistics experience for all users. AI selection service is also online for the first time, which provides users with similar product recommendations on the product details page for comparison and guarantees the buyers better shopping experiences.

A presale event 4 years! Finally!!! kicks off this week and will last until Nov 21. Multi-tiered coupons with great offers are now available for the event:

Spend $59+ & get $5 off

Spend $99+ & get $10 off

Spend $199+ & get $18 off

Spend $299+ & get $22 off

*Please refer to the event page for the latest offers.

Popular items on discount include electronic devices such as the Smart TV Box, projectors, and smart phones as well as football fan accessories such as hats, caps, banners, keychains, and other collectibles. Check the full list of unmissable offers via the link and keep fit with DHgate!

Fan accessory items featuring rising football teams and stars, including all teams from France, England, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Argentina, America, Portugal, Poland, Netherlands, and other nations will offer discounts up to 80% off throughout the following events:

Bravo! My Favourite : Nov 22 – Dec 8

Who will be the Champion : Dec 9 – Dec 18

Carnival, Never Stop: Dec 19 – Dec 30

More than 1,000 TikTok influencers worldwide will be sharing content about DHgate's global football season online and building up the buzz with global DHgate users and football fans.

"I'm beyond happy to announce that we celebrate this sports season with quality products at competitive prices and better services with newly launched digital tools for global buyers and sellers," said Daive Hou, Vice President of DHgate. "Great efforts are made to guarantee DHgate users a smarter shopping experience with a more reliable delivery service for a better deal of reliable products."

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

